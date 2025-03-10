"He stopped answering my phone calls" — Love Is Blind's Virginia confronts Devin about post-wedding equation at the reunion

Love Is Blind season 8's long-awaited reunion was released on Netflix on March 9, 2025. The segment saw the cast members sit down with hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey to share their relationship statuses and address unresolved issues. Among them was Virginia, who opened up about what happened between Devin and her after the wedding fiasco.

She accused him of breaking contact, saying:

"He stopped talking to me completely after the wedding. I called him for about a week and then he stopped answering my phone calls."

The Love Is Blind star further revealed that Devin went around and told everybody that she "ghosted" him. Devin immediately refuted the allegation, saying he never said that. Co-stars Molly and Madison, however, supported Virginia, recalling when Devin met them at a bar and told them that Virginia had "ghosted" him. Despite that, Devin continued denying the allegation and defending himself.

He then admitted that Virginia had reached out to him after the wedding and added that their conversations always turned into arguments about past events. Devin claimed their discussions never led to anything fruitful. Nevertheless, he hoped they could "just move on."

"Haven't felt love or respect in the last year" — Love Is Blind alum Virginia opens up about Devin and her fallout

Love Is Blind's reunion saw the pod squad reassemble to discuss their experience on and off the show. Virginia opened up about Devin and her fallout, noting how their "core values" were mismatched, which led to their ultimate separation. She also shed light on Devin's behavior and some events that made her distrust him.

While defending himself, Devin said he did not feel "some type of way or resentment" towards Virginia just because their relationship failed. Virginia was surprised by his choice of words, claiming she saw a different Devin than the one she knew behind closed doors.

"This is a very interesting character that I'm seeing today because I haven't felt love or respect in the last year," she said.

Hearing that, Devin said he "wanted to be with her after," but their conversations showed that Virginia did not. Virginia responded, saying it was "laughable" how he could mention that when he ignored her phone calls. The Love Is Blind star then accused him of telling everybody that she "ghosted" him.

When he denied the accusation, Molly and Madison countered, saying he told them that at a bar.

"These two came up to me very drunk asking me about all my business and me and Virginia, which it had nothing to do with you guys because you weren't even involved in that at all," Devin responded.

He continued refuting the allegation, claiming his words were misinterpreted. Regardless, he felt Virginia was a "good person" with a "good heart."

Love Is Blind's Virginia talks about the "signs" that made her realize she and Devin were not the "perfect match"

Earlier in the Love Is Blind episode, Nick asked Virginia if something more happened between Devin and her after they signed the prenup that made her reconsider her decision to marry him. Virginia revealed certain incidents that made her question his intentions besides their conflicting core values.

"I think there were just a lot of little signs leading up to the wedding that we just weren't the perfect match," she said.

Virginia revealed she saw a "note from an ex-girlfriend" on Devin's nightstand the night before their wedding. She added that despite spending the whole day together, Devin never mentioned the woman, which consequently, created a "little distrust." Devin defended himself, saying she was not his ex, but one of his best friends he went to high school with.

He explained that her letter had nothing to do with their past connection as it was about Devin and Virginia's relationship. Later, Virginia mentioned that she had met the woman before but did not know she was an ex. She found out only after Devin's mother told her about it.

The Love Is Blind cast member then revealed that Devin also did not tell her about a $1000 check which was gifted by his mother's boss.

"It was just very weird. I'm not saying he pocketed the check. I talk to this man multiple times a day and we sleep in a bed together, so it's weird that it did not come up," Virginia added.

Devin claimed he wanted to hold onto it until their wedding, claiming he would never keep anything from Virginia. Later, the Lacheys thanked the former couple for opening up and addressing their issues.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

