"Cringe and unnecessary" — Love Is Blind fans react to Joey "longboarding down the aisle" at his and Monica's wedding

Love Is Blind season 8 released its finale, titled The Weddings, on March 7, 2025. The segment showcased four couples heading to the altar to decide whether to marry the person they met in the pods or walk away leaving everything behind. While most cast members had traditional entrances at their weddings, one did not. Joey brought a longboard and skated down the aisle before stopping at the altar.

The guests cheered and laughed as Joey entered the venue. After reaching the end of the aisle, he handed the longboard to his father and prepared for his fiancée, Monica's arrival.

Like the majority of the couples, Monica and Joey refused to marry one another, citing unpreparedness and apprehension as their main reasons. While Monica believed they were not fully ready to enter a new phase of their lives as husband and wife, Joey supported her decision and confessed he was not a "100%" sure either. Consequently, the pair hugged and went their separate ways.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on Joey's entrance. While many looked down upon his choice, others were surprised. Netizens opined it was a sign Joey was not serious about the marriage.

"Joey longboarding down the aisle was so cringe and unnecessary," a fan wrote.

"Once I saw Joey on his skateboard, I knew he wasn’t taking that wedding serious," another fan commented.

"Joey couldn’t be bothered to brush his hair for the wedding and rode a skateboard down the aisle, the only answer was no," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans were unimpressed by Joey's longboard stunt at his wedding.

"I’m sorry I like Joey but if my fiancé longboards down the isle it’s gonna be a no from me," a user reacted.

"The second Joey stepped out of the car with the longboard I knew his a** was gonna ride it down the aisle," a person commented.

"Joey this skateboard wasn’t needed what are we doing here sir?" another fan wrote.

"Joey rolling in on a skateboard told me this man wasn't getting married. Even his groom's suite was telling," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Skateboarding down the AISLE on you WEDDING DAY is legitimate insanity???? Like Joey it’s okay to be serious on your WEDDING DAY," a person reacted.

"Joey’s grand entrance at his own wedding was the first sign that this ceremony wouldn’t lead to a marriage," another netizen commented.

Love Is Blind season 8: Joey plays football with his loved ones before heading to the altar

While getting ready for the main event, Joey told the Love Is Blind cameras that he got a "good workout in" and added it was one of his "best stress reliefs" besides longboarding. He was also glad that he could longboard up to the entrance of his stay after stepping out of the car.

"I was able to calm my nerves a little bit," Joey said.

The Love Is Blind star claimed that Monica was more emotional than him and believed she was having a "difficult time" managing the nerves. Joey stated that feeling anxious was natural; otherwise, it would seem like "the whole thing" was insignificant to either of them.

Soon after, Joey's friend and family arrived. The groom played football with his friends and cousin while sharing his feelings about the wedding. When Joey said he looked forward to meeting Monica at the altar, noting how their "core values" matched, his friend mentioned how he had changed and learned to prioritize himself. He was glad Joey had found someone who appreciated him.

"The biggest reason I fell for Monica was her personality and energy. Her spirit... A lot... It's so many things. Her ability to nap at any moment. Just kidding," Joey said.

Despite everything, the Love Is Blind star was skeptical about his equation with Monica's sister. He told the cameras that he was unsure if he had her support.

After Joey and the groomsmen dressed, they continued playing football to relieve the stress. At that point, when one of the men asked if Monica could "fit into" Joey and all his "elements," another answered in the affirmative. Meanwhile, one groomsman chimed in, saying Monica was "down to clown." They gathered in a huddle and cheered before heading to the venue.

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

