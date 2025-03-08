"They always gave friends" — Love is Blind fans react to Monica's decision to not marry Joey

In the Love is Blind season 8 finale, Monica and Joey were amongst the three couples who didn't tie the knot. At the altar, although Monica praised Joey and told him that she loved him, the cast member didn't think she was ready.

Ad

The male participant assured her that it was okay and told her that while there was nobody else he would have wanted to partake in the social experiment with, he also didn't feel "100%" ready to commit to getting married. The two laughed and hugged as they parted ways on a positive note and exited the ballroom together.

Fans of the Netflix social experiment commented on Monica saying no at the altar. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"joey and monica were such an unserious couple for me. they always gave friends"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Idk. Monica and Joey just have always gave friends. They just feel like college friends, Idk idk idk," a fan commented.

"I feel like Monica said no because she knew Joey would say no. They gave me best friends vibes anyways," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 emphasized the importance of talking to each other in light of the breakup:

Ad

"Joey from #LoveIsBlinds8 didn’t think Monica loved him because she never said it. Monica didn’t think Joey was all in because he never expressed it. Sometimes, we end up ruining good things because we’re too scared to be expressive. Just talk omg," a person wrote.

"Monica and Joey, wasting folks time smh. Like let’s stop with all the laughing and giggling and address real issues. I don’t recall seeing them have any serious conversations about their union," a fan commented.

Ad

"Monica and Joey make wonderful besties. With that said, I don’t think Joey took this experience seriously," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Monica & Joey got me crying and they weren’t even my fave couple The sweetest “separation” I’ve ever seen!" a person wrote.

"The way Monica and Joey handled that was so mature and sweet. They are both great people but I’m not sure if they are each other’s person," a fan commented.

Ad

Monica and Joey walk away from Love is Blind season 8 unmarried

Ad

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 13, titled, The Weddings, Joey and Monica met at the altar but didn't get married. When the officiant asked them to reflect upon their journeys, Monica recalled their first date and how nervous she was.

The female cast member said Joey was able to calm her down and noted that since they started seeing each other, the Love is Blind season 8 participant had always been able to "ground" her. Monica also said that Joey helped her feel secure.

Ad

She told him she would not have wanted to take part in the experience with anyone but him. Joey also reflected upon the couple's Love is Blind season 8 journey and termed it the "wildest experience" ever.

He said that meeting Monica in the pods was incredible and appreciated her energy, the light she brought, and called her the "most beautiful person inside and out." Although both Love is Blind season 8 cast members expressed affection and love for one another when asked if they wanted to get married, Monica said she didn't want to get married "right now."

Ad

She explained that she didn't think either of them was ready to tie the knot and Joey agreed. Together, they thanked their guests for showing up for their special day and exited the ballroom together.

Fans online commented on the breakup and believed the two had a friendly relationship rather than a romantic one.

Episodes 1 to 13 of Love is Blind season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback