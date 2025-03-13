Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 4 recap - Couples test their connections during their romantic trip to Crete

Love is Blind: Sweden aired its fourth episode, titled Just Want to Escape on March 13, 2025, on Netflix. The episode focused on the first getaway of the newly engaged couples: Niklas and Karin, Wictor and Nathalie, Ola and Milly, Oscar and Alicia, and Jakob and Karolina. It showed each couple navigating their relationships during their vacation in Crete.

The episode began with Milly preparing to meet Ola for the first time after their engagement. In a confessional, she said that at the moment, she felt like she was "truly in love." The cast member added that her fiancé was the only person who made her feel "butterflies from day one."

Meanwhile, Ola reflected on the entire experience as "a crazy experiment," feeling that every step was guided by the universe. Upon their meeting, the couple shared a hug, and he went down on one knee to propose to Milly.

Alicia expressed feelings for Oscar, saying that she felt like being "close" to him all the time. Jakob expressed happiness upon meeting Karolina in person. Meanwhile, Karolina admitted to initially feeling disconnected from all the participants and admitted that no one there was her "type," including Jakob.

First impressions of the couples outside the pods of Love is Blind: Sweden

As the couples gathered in Crete, their first impressions outside the Love is Blind: Sweden pods were revealed. Alicia shared her feelings about Oscar stating that she felt like she was "truly in love," as he added that "Oscar's got the whole package."

Meanwhile, Oscar described their connection as balanced due to her "fiery" nature complementing his calmer demeanor. During their first group gathering, Wictor, who previously connected with Milly, described their interaction as "special." Karolina discussed her connection with Jakob in a confessional saying that he wasn't the "sort of guy [I] typically look for."

"I would say that he probably isn't the most physically, in terms of looks, although I really hate to say that, but it's not that I'm not attracted to him, he isn't the sort of guy I typically look for," she admitted.

Love is Blind: Sweden host Jessica checked in with the couples about their first night together as each revealed differing comfort levels. Wictor and Nathalie discussed their growing closeness, with Nathalie admitting that their connection felt "natural."

The couples discuss their previous and current connections

As this episode of Love is Blind: Sweden progressed, Milly and Oscar revisited their previous connection from the pods. Milly said that Oscar had "expressed himself in ways no one else had." Meanwhile, Oscar admitted he wanted to "win" Milly’s affection but realized Ola was solely interested in her.

"You swept me off my feet so much that I really didn't know how to respond to that," Milly told Oscar.

Meanwhile, Karolina and Jakob had conversations about their emotional connection. She shared that no one has ever "validated" her so much in a relationship, and she felt bad that she was not able to say that back to him.

She told him that she didn't want to hurt him or "say something that can be misinterpreted," as she stated that she felt it was all "happening a bit too fast." She explained that their relationship was taking time to develop naturally.

Jakob accepted her honesty positively, focusing on their future steps together. Karolina later told Nathalie she had struggled initially but felt drawn closer by shared experiences.

With 32 days left until their weddings, the couples spent time together adjusting to reality outside the pods, testing their emotional and physical connections in the real world.

