Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 12 recap – Tensions rise as the cast gets together at the crayfish party

Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 12 was released on Netflix on March 6, 2025. The episode followed the cast as they reunited at a crayfish party, where unresolved tensions surfaced. Some participants discussed the past issues, while others focused on moving forward.

Ad

At the beginning of the episode, Emilia met with Catja and Adde to talk about the upcoming crayfish party. She also mentioned that Christofer had been asking to meet her for dinner but never followed through. Catja, who had no ongoing contact with Christofer, shared that she doesn't want to be in touch with him.

Meanwhile, Lucas shared that he had met a new partner, Frida, and had moved in with her. He described his current state by saying his heart was finally at "peace." Separately, Emilia met her friends Nora and Alexandra, revealing her growing connection with Jonas. Jonas later joined them, and they discussed their first date.

Ad

Trending

Confrontations at the crayfish party in Love is Blind: Sweden

Ad

Krisse-Ly and Rasmus hosted the party in Love is Blind: Sweden. Emilia arrived first, followed by Catja and Adde, Lucas, and then Christofer. Amanda and Sergio were the last to join. Sergio greeted everyone with hugs but shook hands with Krissy instead, hinting at tension between them.

Although Sergio and Krisse-Ly were never romantically involved, they had past conflicts, particularly during the reunion episode of Love is Blind: Sweden. During the reunion episode,

Ad

"You came in with an attitude that maybe didn't show you in the best light," Rasmus said.

During the party, Rasmus attempted to explain that he and Krisse-Ly had no "bad intentions," but Sergio dismissed the explanation, saying all those comments were only a way to "create drama,"

"You standing here, giving me this guarantee, those are just empty words to me," Sergio shared.

Ad

Even after Rasmus clarified that their actions were not meant to cause harm, Sergio remained unconvinced, and said he doesn't believe him. The conversation ended with Rasmus stating, "I don't respect you."

Afterward, Rasmus spoke to Krisse-Ly about what happened. She responded by saying she was "proud" of how he handled the conversation.

Catja and Christofer’s conversation

Ad

Later in the episode, Catja and Christofer had a conversation. The two had broken up after a disagreement about physical attraction in Love is Blind: Sweden, which led Catja to remove her ring and step away for the night.

The next day, Christofer ended the relationship by throwing his ring into the sea. Following their breakup, Catja started dating Adde, whom she had met in the pods.

At the party, Christofer and Catja spoke about their past. Christofer said that everything between them got "messy," and she agreed.

Ad

"I felt like I was abandoned and I didn't know how to handle that," he said.

They said they should have spoken about this 10 months ago but were glad to do it now. Christofer acknowledged that they were not "made for each other" and said he was happy to see her with Adde.

Before the party, Emilia and Jonas spent time together, continuing their conversation from earlier. Jonas mentioned that he felt comfortable around her, while Emilia shared that she enjoyed getting to know him. They officially said that they were now "boyfriend and girlfriend," and shared a kiss.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lucas introduced his new partner, Frida, to his other friends. He spoke about their relationship and how they had moved in together.

Watch the new episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback