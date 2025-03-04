"I feel like I met him five years ago" – Love Is Blind star Taylor makes her feelings known about Daniel

Love Is Blind season 8 is nearing its end, with engaged couples preparing for their weddings. Episode 12, which aired on February 28, 2025, featured Taylor and Daniel who were on their final date. The two were enjoying ice skating at a hockey stadium, where Taylor reflected on their connection, saying in a confessional,

Ad

“I met Daniel five weeks ago, but I feel like I met him five years ago.”

Taylor and Daniel formed a strong bond in the Love Is Blind pods and quickly got engaged. With their wedding approaching, their final date was a chance to enjoy their time together before making their decision.

Taylor and Daniel’s final date on Love Is Blind episode 12

Ad

Trending

For their final date as an engaged couple, Taylor and Daniel went ice skating. Taylor had prior experience, while Daniel was new to it. As they skated, Taylor encouraged him, saying,

“You're doing great.”

Daniel, confident in his progress, sarcastically replied,

“I know I'm doing great.”

Their conversation remained lighthearted, with Taylor asking if he wanted to race. Daniel declined, saying,

“No, you will win.”

Taylor reflected on the date stating,

Ad

"Today is just the best day. It's our last date before the wedding and it's just such a huge day to have conversations and enjoy our time together before the big day.”

After skating, the couple had dinner at center ice and as they carefully walked through the slippery ice to the table, Daniel said,

“This is super cool."

Celebrating her birthday, Taylor called it the “coolest birthday ever.” They toasted to their last date before the wedding, and Taylor mentioned that Daniel had made her breakfast in bed for the first time.

Ad

Ad

The discussion soon turned to their wedding. Taylor admitted she wasn’t nervous, while Daniel expressed excitement, saying,

“Seeing you for the first time walking down in your wedding dress will be like, probably peak of my life.”

When Taylor asked if he thought he would cry, he said it was possible.

Taylor and Daniel’s journey on Love Is Blind season 8

Daniel and Taylor connected instantly in the pods, with Daniel jokingly proposing within seconds of meeting her. Their conversations were easy, covering deep topics as well as lighter ones, like their shared love for Christmas. Daniel later surprised Taylor with a Christmas stocking, identical to the one she had as a child.

Ad

After exchanging heartfelt letters, Daniel officially proposed, and Taylor accepted. However, she later suspected that he had followed her on Instagram before the show. After confronting him and finding no proof, they agreed to move forward.

Ad

Their relationship grew stronger during their trip to Honduras. They quickly adjusted to living together and even developed a code word—“papaya”—for bathroom breaks. Daniel had no doubts about their relationship, saying,

“I’m living with my fiancée, who I’ve known for three weeks. Regardless of how crazy that sounds on paper, it feels very natural and easy.”

Meeting their families further solidified their commitment. Daniel’s father called them a “perfect match,” and both families were supportive. They even discussed future holiday plans, given their shared love for Christmas.

Ad

Taylor and Daniel scheduled a Christmas-themed picture shoot for their invites as part of their wedding planning. With Love Is Blind season 8 nearing its conclusion, the finale will decide if their relationship leads to marriage.

Love Is Blind season 8 finale will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback