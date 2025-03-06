"Everything got so messed up" — Love Is Blind: Sweden star Christofer opens up to Catja about their past during After The Altar

Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Sweden continued its journey beyond the main season with After The Altar, offering a closer look at how the cast members’ relationships evolved after the experiment. On March 6, 2024, the special episodes, 11 and 12 followed the cast as they got back together and reflected on their experiences.

At a crayfish party by the edge of the water in episode 12, one of the pivotal moments took place. In Love Is Blind: Sweden, Christofer and Catja, who had an unsuccessful relationship, sat together to discuss their history. Christofer reflected on their time together on Love Is Blind: Sweden, stating,

"I just feel like everything got so messed up between us in the end."

Unresolved emotions, misunderstandings, and the way their relationship ended, were all covered in the course of the conversation.

Christofer and Catja’s conversation at the crayfish party in Love Is Blind: Sweden: After The Altar

During episode 12 of Love Is Blind: Sweden: After The Altar, Christofer requested a private conversation with Catja, stating,

“Can I steal you away for a moment?”

He acknowledged that their relationship had ended in a complicated way, while they sat by the sea.

Catja questioned as to why he thought their relationship had fallen apart. In response, Christofer said he felt abandoned throughout their disagreements, a feeling he connected to his early life. He expressed his pain over the perception that he had made Catja feel unsafe, saying,

“I hoped to my very core, even to this very day, that I’ve never made you feel unsafe in any way in my presence.”

Catja admitted that while Christofer had first given her a sense of security in the pods, she had noticed a different side of him outside the controlled environment. During their disputes, she characterized his actions as "immature, childish, and disrespectful."

She clarified that she felt uneasy because of his behavior, which included him imitating her body language and raising his voice. She clarified that he had never been physically aggressive but stated,

“In that situation, I felt very uneasy and unsafe.”

Christofer admitted that they were not meant for each other and expressed his relief that Catja had found happiness with Adde. He also stated that he believed she had developed "disgust" towards him as their relationship neared its end.

Catja reassured him that her feelings were focused on particular behaviors she had encountered rather than on him personally. She also expressed regret for not always being her best self and admitted her own shortcomings.

Christofer questioned her about why she had accepted their engagement in the first place. Catja responded that she genuinely believed in their connection in the pods, saying,

“Every time I entered those pods and I knew you were on the other side, I really felt that you saw me.”

She clarified that she felt genuinely understood throughout their conversations and that at the time, she had sincerely accepted the proposal. Christofer agreed, stating that their connection in the pods had been strong.

Both ultimately admitted that their relationship had been doomed to end. Catja expressed relief at having the conversation, adding,

“Maybe we should have had it 10 months ago.”

Their conversation ended on a civil note as they toasted to closure, marking a final moment of resolution between them.

Love Is Blind: Sweden: After The Altar is now available to stream on Netflix.

