"I was quite nervous" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Jones recalls his first date with Emilia during After the Altar

Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 12 was released on Netflix on March 6, 2025. The episode revisited the cast’s post-show relationships, including Emilia and Jonas' growing bond.

Ad

During the episode, Emilia reflected on her journey on Love is Blind: Sweden and how emotional it was to watch back. She referred to her past relationship with Lucas and how he said no at the altar.

"I didn't think I was gonna cry. When I saw the episodes after everything, it was just, damn, fought so hard," she said.

As their conversation continued, she shared about her new relationship with Jonas. She shared in a confessional about "falling in love," with him. Later, Jonas spoke about his first date with Emilia.

Ad

Trending

"That night was actually a bit blur to me, I was quite nervous," he admitted.

Emilia and Jonas’ relationship in Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar

Ad

Emilia met her friends Nora and Alexandra for a casual hangout and shared details about her date with Jonas. When asked how it went, she described it as "very cozy."

"I think I'm falling in love. It definitely gives me butterflies. No, I don't see myself as single right now," she said in a confessional.

She also spoke about her past with Lucas, recalling how difficult it was to watch the Love is Blind: Sweden episodes back. Lucas had ended their relationship at the altar, stating that he was not physically attracted to her. Emilia shared that she never felt unsure about her feelings with Jonas, which was different from her previous experience.

Ad

After this, Jonas joined their conversation. He shared that he had never messaged anyone on Instagram before but made an exception for Emilia.

"I was so bloody impressed by you, and I was honestly like damn," he said.

Reflecting on their first date, Jonas shared that they spent time talking and getting to know each other. At the end of the date, when they were saying good night to each other, he recalled getting a "little nibble" in his ear. The girls burst out laughing listening to this.

Ad

Jonas described their connection as "smooth sailing" and mentioned how comfortable he felt with Emilia. Seeking clarity about their relationship, he asked her where they stood. Emilia responded,

"Well, I mean, I'm not single. I feel like your girlfriend. You feel like my boyfriend."

The conversation ended with them making their relationship official in Love is Blind: Sweden.

What else happened in the episode?

Ad

Lucas shared that he had moved in with his new partner, Frida, and described feeling at "peace" with his decision in this episode of Love is Blind: Sweden.

"I can say that I've never experienced this type of love. For me, it's a new kind of love," he shared in a confessional.

The crayfish party brought the cast back together, hosted by Krisse-Ly and Rasmus in Love is Blind: Sweden. Catja and Christofer also had a conversation at the party. The two had ended their relationship after a disagreement about physical attraction, which resulted in Christofer throwing his ring into the sea.

Ad

At the party, Christofer told Catja that they were not "made for each other" and expressed happiness for her and Adde. Catja expressed feeling "relieved," after they spoke about their past, giving both closure on their past relationship.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback