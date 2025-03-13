"Masculine trait" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola shares his brutal opinion of Milly's short hairstyle

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered its first four episodes on Netflix on March 13, 2025. It saw hopeful singles from diverse backgrounds enter the pods to find their forever partner, sight unseen. However, some individuals struggled to accept their partners' physical attributes after meeting them in person. Among them was Ola, who could not look past his fiancée, Milly's, short hairstyle.

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 4, titled Just Want to Escape, Ola shared his opinion of Milly's appearance in a dialogue with the cameras.

"One thing with women that I've gotten excited about before is hair. Having long, beautiful hair. My body reacts to short hair as more of a masculine trait, or more towards being a male thing," Ola said.

He believed the "universe" would guide him and help him make the right choices as his journey progressed. However, Ola feared that when "'those feelings" came, they would make him want to escape or "run in the other direction."

Later in the episode, he informed Milly about his concern regarding her hairstyle and overall appearance, leaving her and their relationship in a predicament.

"I'm processing it" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Ola opens up to Milly about his opinion of her hairstyle

The opening scenes of Love is Blind: Sweden episode 4 saw Ola meet Milly for the first time during their engagement ceremony. He was thrilled to see her in person instead of listening to her speak through a screen. Ola complimented her appearance, even her hairstyle, saying it was "really pretty." Milly was relieved to hear that since she feared he would dislike it.

"No, it's really nice. Shorter than mine," Ola said.

The Love is Blind: Sweden laughed about it and continued discussing their connection. While Milly believed Ola was "completely taken" with her, Ola confessed meeting her made him feel "warm."

However, their connection hit a rough patch after they went to Crete with the other four couples to spend time testing their physical intimacy. As they prepared to spend their first night together, Ola took to a confessional to explain what attraction meant to him, saying it was "a lot more than just looks" as it was about connection.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star then revealed that women's long hair was one attribute that drew him to them, made him feel connected. However, that trait was missing from Milly.

Later in the episode, Ola sat down with Milly to discuss her relationship with her sister. He noted they had the "same exact upbringings" and then asked when they did the hairstyles.

"Well, that was when we were like four or five. But it actually wasn't our decision. So, they cut mine much shorter than hers and since then, I've always had my hair like this," Milly answered.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star revealed she had tried hair extensions before but realized it was not something she was comfortable with. Ola chuckled and confessed that although he did not look for many physical attributes in a woman, "long thick hair" was a trait he admired.

When Milly said she had thick hair, Ola replied, "Uh, but you have less." He then told her he had difficulty processing it. However, Ola assured her the issue was in his "internal programming," not with Milly. He then recalled his mother's "thick, black hair" and how he associated it with "womanly attributes."

"I'm processing it. My body is still growing accustomed to it and, you know, hopefully the opposite will happen and I'll feel, 'Damn. Wow, it's lovely," he said.

When Milly asked if he could look at her and think she was beautiful, Ola said he was not there yet.

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

