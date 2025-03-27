Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 finale recap — Which couples said "I do"?

Love is Blind: Sweden returned with its season 2 finale on March 27, 2025. Titled The Weddings: Is Love Truly Blind?, the episode brought the journey to a close as couples made their final decisions at the altar. Host Jessica Almenäs opened the episode by reminding everyone that the experiment had reached its “last part.”

After weeks of conversations in the pods, meeting in person, living together, and introducing their partners to friends and families, the big question remained — would they say “I do” or walk away?

By the end of the episode, all three remaining couples, Niklas and Karin, Wictor and Nathalie, and Jakob and Karolina, said “I do,” answering the season's central question with commitment.

Each couple reflected on their connection and the steps they took to reach the altar. Families and friends gathered in support, vows were exchanged, and emotions ran high throughout the ceremonies.

Niklas and Karin, Wictor and Nathalie say “I do” in Love is Blind: Sweden

Niklas and Karin were the first couple to get married in the finale of Love is Blind: Sweden. Reflecting on how far they had come,

“A few weeks ago I didn’t even know who Karin was and now we’re getting married… it’s crazy,” Niklas shared.

Karin added,

“It really does just feel incredible that the day has finally arrived.”

She admitted she knew a wedding was the goal but hadn’t expected to be standing there herself. Both their families and friends came to support them, with Karin saying this was the “biggest decision” she had ever made.

During the ceremony, Niklas began crying before his vows.

“Before I entered into this, I had lost faith in love a little bit. But when I walked in and met you, you turned everything upside down for me,” he said.

Karin responded that he was exactly "everything" that she has ever looked for in a partner. Both said “I do,” making them the first married couple of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2.

Next were Wictor and Nathalie. Nathalie described the moment as “unreal” and said that she was "grateful," about finding Wictor. Her sister Simone and friends joined her and commented she looked “so beautiful.” She said she felt “calm” before the ceremony. As rain began to fall, guests arrived holding umbrellas.

“Before I stepped into the experiment, I felt a great longing for love,” Nathalie said in her vows.

She added that Wictor was the “best thing” that happened to her. Wictor described the journey as not “traditional” but “unique.” He said, “When we saw each other for the first time, it felt like all the pieces have fallen in place.” The couple also said “I do” and were officially married.

Jakob and Karolina complete the trio of weddings

The final wedding of the Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 featured Jakob and Karolina. Both got ready and made their way to the ceremony. As Karolina walked down the aisle, Jakob began crying.

"I’m so grateful that our lives have brought us together and that I’ve had the honor to get to know you. I love you,” Karolina said in her vows.

Jakob, still emotional, followed with his own vows. He shared that their love has "grown." He added that Karolina had such a "passion" in everything she did. He added that he was “completely sold” on her and continued to cry through the vows.

Their ceremony was also attended by close family and friends. There were doubts as both said “I do” to each other at the altar. This made them the third and final couple to get married in the season 2 finale.

Watch the finale episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

