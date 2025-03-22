“It just feels like there's so much left to do”— Love is Blind: Sweden star Karin admits to feeling stressed about wedding prep with Niklas

Love is Blind: Sweden returned with episodes 5 to 7 on March 20, 2025, as the couples continued to navigate their relationships outside the pods. With just 14 days left until the weddings, episode 7 featured a conversation between Karin and Niklas during their date by the lake. The two sat down to talk about how they were handling the upcoming commitments.

When Niklas asked how Karin was doing, she explained that she had woken up feeling stressed.

"It just feels like there's so much left to do. All the wedding prep, stuff to arrange," she added.

Niklas tried to reassure her by saying there wasn’t "that much" left.

"It feels like there is, it feels like there's a lot to do," Karin replied to him.

Karin and Niklas talk about stress and handling emotions in Love is Blind: Sweden

In episode 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden, as the countdown to the wedding day continued, Niklas and Karin had a conversation about how they were feeling. Niklas asked how she was doing, Karin replied:

“I’m doing better, but I’m not having the best day."

Niklas responded that he had noticed in the morning and she didn't "seem too happy," and asked if something had triggered it. Karin explained that she simply woke up stressed and shared, and she felt like there was still so much to do regarding their wedding preparation. He assured her that it would be managed.

She also asked Niklas how he always managed to seem so calm, wondering if he ever felt stressed.

“When you run around, like when we’re going somewhere and I’m standing by the door waiting for you—I notice myself getting stressed, but I keep calm,” Niklas replied.

Karin noted that it didn’t show on his face, and Niklas added that he didn’t want to add to her stress. They both further talked about how she usually felt that way and Niklas said that he didn't want it to happen. The conversation ended with them jumping into the water.

Emmelie confronts Jakob and Ola and Milly part ways

As the episode 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden progressed, some former cast members returned, leading to confrontations. Emmelie joined the group, prompting Jakob to appear uncomfortable. The group noted the change in his expression, especially given his earlier connection with Emmelie in the pods.

Though Jakob eventually chose Karolina, Emmelie wanted to speak with him:

“I felt you were double-dealing me in the pods,” she told him.

Jakob told Emmelie that he had followed his heart when choosing Karolina. Karolina observed the exchange from a distance but did not interfere. Later, she asked Jakob why he had such a long conversation with Emmelie. He explained that he wanted to clarify her about the pod connection and how he moved on.

“It feels nice to know that we can talk to each other about everything, even if it’s difficult,” Karolina reflected.

Meanwhile, another couple, Ola and Milly, ended their relationship in Love is Blind: Sweden. The couple had differing lifestyles in terms of priorities and food choices, and previous interactions hinted at their incompatibility. They spoke with others in the house before packing and leaving together. Milly shared in a confessional that she looked forward to going home.

Oscar and Alicia also talked about their disconnect. Alicia recalled that a hug from Tim, her former connection, had comforted her in a way she hadn’t felt with Oscar. The two decided to take some space to figure things out.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

