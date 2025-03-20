Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5 recap – Romantic dates bring some closer, while moving in raises doubts for others

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5, titled Reality Catches Up, aired on Netflix on March 20, 2025. As the couples continued their romantic getaway in Crete, Greece, some grew closer while others began to have second thoughts. Moving in together presented new challenges, forcing them to evaluate their relationships beyond the excitement of the experiment.

In the episode, Nathalie and Wictor shared a beachside meal, discussing their relationship so far. When he asked how she felt after living together, she responded positively, stating they "work well together." However, Wictor compared her to the other women, commenting that she is quiet compared to them.

"Some of the other girls have so much energy. They're so lovely, easygoing and happy. There's probably not a dull moment with any of them, I think," he shared.

Nathalie fell silent, hinting at tensions between them. Then, the beach party brought all the couples together, but private conversations revealed concerns. Wictor confided in Ola, admitting he felt like "running away" and that he worried about getting "bored in the future." Meanwhile, Oscar and Niklas discussed how things were becoming "serious."

The couples spend time with each other in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5

At the beach party, the couples interacted, with Niklas and Karin expressing appreciation for Ola and Milly, calling them their "favorite couple" in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2. Meanwhile, Wictor and Ola had a private discussion, where Wictor shared his doubts.

"I'm worried that I might get bored in the future," he admitted.

He also expressed concerns about his family's reaction to his relationship with Nathalie, while Ola listened and reassured him. Meanwhile, Milly and Nathalie had a conversation about Ola. Milly shared a small concern regarding Ola’s approach to certain habits, mentioning an instance where he questioned her drinking soda.

"It feels like he's really particular about certain things," she shared.

This came during their ongoing conversation about personal preferences and relationship expectations. Later, Wictor and Nathalie discussed their future. Wictor confessed his fear of "losing her" and sought reassurance about their commitment. Nathalie responded, "We're doing this together," reaffirming their partnership in Love is Blind: Sweden despite earlier doubts.

Moving in together brings doubts

As the trip came to an end in Love is Blind: Sweden, the couples had their final breakfast in Crete. When host Jessica arrived and asked about their experience, Oscar called the trip "lovely" but acknowledged that there were still issues to work through.

When asked if they would say yes at the altar that day itself, Jakob confidently stated that he would. Milly also said she would say yes to Ola, but Ola hesitated, saying he would "need time." The rest of the couples remained silent. Then, upon returning home, the couples got back their phones on Love is Blind: Sweden.

Karolina remarked that getting her phone back made her feel "nauseous" and that "it got too real." Meanwhile, Niklas introduced Karin to his parents over a video call, announcing their engagement. His family reacted emotionally, offering their support. With 28 days left until the weddings, reality began to set in for the pairs.

In their new shared living spaces, the couples began to navigate their routines on Love is Blind: Sweden. Ola told Milly about his conversation with his mother, and she asked if he mentioned her. When he said no, she expressed concern about their dynamic where he puts himself first.

"I worry about the combination of you being the way you are and my own tendency to reach out... I worry that it's a bad combination," she said.

She admitted fearing "losing herself" in the relationship as a result of this. Ola then responded that he prioritized himself and wanted to "live his life" before sharing it with someone. This led to tension, and Milly walked away. Meanwhile, Wictor told Nathalie that he wanted to go for a walk alone, to which she said he should do it.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden are currently streaming on Netflix.

