“WILL NOT last”—Love is Blind: Sweden fans criticize Oscar and Alicia’s pairing

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released first four episodes on Netflix on March 13, 2025. These episodes saw the participants customarily getting to know each other from the pods, falling in love, getting engaged, and revealing their faces to each other.

Episode 3 of the show saw Alicia and Oscar getting engaged in the pods and seeing each other for the first time thereafter. This happened after Oscar faced a dilemma to choose between Milly and Alicia. He also told Milly that Alecia was on the top of his list, but she had beaten her to be on top.

However, Oscar felt like his feelings weren't reciprocated when it came to Milly, so he broke things off with her the next day. He continued dating his second choice, Alicia, until he proposed to her. Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden reacted to their pairing on X. Many criticized them because during their honeymoon in episode 4, Alicia said she didn't feel like Oscar was being himself.

"Alicia and Oscar WILL NOT last," a fan said.

"Alicia, did you ever consider that Oscar is NOT into you and that's why he can't be himself," said another.

"Alicia, Oscar is odd u don't know it but it will come out and you will regret picking him," added another.

"Whatever his name was is not gonna match Alicia’s freak unfortunately," wrote one.

Some fans of Love is Blind: Sweden thought Oscar and Alicia were fine until they got around the other couples, while others thought their personalities didn't match.

"Oscar and Alicia were fine until they got around the other couples...," an X user wrote.

"Alicia is pretty. I wouldn't have guessed Oscar would be her type," wrote another.

Viewers of Love is Blind: Sweden also criticized Oscar and his mannerisms toward Alicia.

"Oscar is just rubbing me all kind of the wrong way...," commented one.

"I wonder if Oscar is on the Spectrum..," wrote one.

What happened between Oscar and Alicia on their honeymoon on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 4?

In the quiet of the night, while on their honeymoon, Oscar and Alicia acknowledged how different they were and agreed on adapting to each other because they wanted to work towards building a connection that would last forever. But when Alicia asked Oscar if he would like her to meet his inner circle, he replied they'll see when the time comes.

Alicia then told him that he had a neutral face, so it was hard to read his feelings. Later in the episode, Alicia took to a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional to say that it takes two people to make a relationship work. She added:

"You find a balance between being yourself and giving the other person space, but also you don't wanna be fake."

Alicia mentioned that she was being herself totally, but she also realized that Oscar might not be himself fully. She stated that it made her concerned because he felt like he couldn't be himself. She questioned if it was her who was creating an environment where he couldn't feel himself or was it him.

She teared up, saying she had a lot of feelings, so she got hurt easily. She added that if navigating through their relationship was too easy, it wouldn't have felt real, so in a way, it was okay to have ups and downs.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 will be released on March 20, 2025, only on Netflix.

