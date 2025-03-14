"I wanted to make you like me" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Oscar makes his feelings clear in a conversation with Milly

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 debuted on Netflix on March 13, 2025. Hopeful singles participated in the experiment searching for their ideal matches sight unseen. However, dating multiple people at the same time often resulted in heartbreaks. In episode 4, when Oscar first saw Milly, he expressed his feelings about their breakup, explaining why he chose to pursue someone else.

Ad

"I wanted to make you like me. I wanted to win a competition instead of, like, finding love," he explained.

At the start of episode 3, titled I'm Not Wearing Panties, Oscar professed his feelings to Milly, saying she was his first choice and that he wanted to make her a part of his life. However, he did not feel Milly was as invested as he was in their connection. In fact, he felt she liked him "the least" out of all her dates. Consequently, Oscar ended things with Milly and committed himself to Alicia.

Ad

Trending

In Love is Blind: Sweden episode 4, titled Just Wanted to Escape, Oscar saw Milly for the first time when all the engaged couples traveled to Crete, Greece, for their romantic retreat. During a private conversation with her, he told her he was "performance-driven" and got "triggered" when he did not get the anticipated reaction to his confession from her.

"You were very special" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Oscar opens up to Milly about their breakup

Ad

Love is Blind: Sweden episode 4 saw the show's host, Jessica Almenäs, greet the five couples during a party by the beach. She was intrigued to hear about the couples' first night together and their impressions of one another. She further asked them how it felt to meet the people they had dated in the pods besides their partners.

Milly and Oscar's relationship from the pods was the example Jessica cited. When she asked Milly how it felt to see Oscar in person, she said:

Ad

"Uh, good, I would say. Yeah. I choose to focus on what I have now with Ola. Whatever is meant to be will be."

Oscar echoed a similar sentiment, saying it felt "good" to meet her. Soon after, the Love is Blind: Sweden cast member pulled Milly aside for a one-on-one conversation to address how their relationship ended.

Milly noted that there was "a focus" on her and Oscar having a "romantic relationship" in the pods. However, she added that it was "obvious" they could no longer have that.

Ad

"Well, you were very special," Oscar confessed.

Ad

While reflecting on their connection, he recalled how they "joked a lot" and "had that kind of flirty talk going on." Although he liked the direction in which their relationship was headed, he admitted feeling "a bit lost" in himself, convinced that Milly did not fancy him.

Consequently, he tried to impress her as much as possible, which Milly confirmed he did. She added she was so touched by his words that she did not know how to respond. The Love is Blind: Sweden star confessed no one had expressed their feelings to her the way Oscar did in a long time.

Ad

Hearing that Oscar said:

"I'm very performance-driven and when someone says this isn't going your way, or this will be difficult then... I definitely got triggered by it and wanted to win."

Ad

He stated he lost focus and started treating the experiment as a competition, where he had to ensure that the woman he fancied developed feelings for him.

Regardless of everything, Milly believed Oscar was a "kind guy" and appreciated how he spoke to her. She then said Alicia was a "very lucky woman" to have someone like him by her side. Oscar, on the other hand, praised Ola, Milly's partner, for not trying to sway his decisions in the pods. After a while, the duo hugged and went their separate ways.

Ad

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback