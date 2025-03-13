Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episode 2 recap - Two couples get engaged while others keep their options open

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episode 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13, showcasing the Swedish singles hoping to find love that looked past the appearance of a person.

Ad

In the episode, Karolina learned from Emmelie that Jakob had told her the same story that he had shared with her during their initial dates. Feeling upset, Karolina confronted Jakob about the situation and asked for some clarification.

On the other hand, Niklas and Karin had been building their connection since day one. Their bond only got stronger in episode 2 and they became the first couple to get engaged during the season. Meanwhile, Milly was still trying to find her number one. She went on a date with Ola and Oscar and soon learned which one of them she wanted to pursue.

Ad

Trending

Titled Please, Marry Me!, the synopsis for the episode read:

"As the experiment continues, some participants keep their options open while others are quick to commit, leading to the first proposal."

What happened in Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episode 2?

Jakob and Karolina get past their issue

Ad

At the start of the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episode 2, Jakob went on a date with Emmelie to end things with her, as he felt he had a stronger connection with Karolina.

On his very next date with Karolina, Jakob told her that she was his number one for her and he wanted to devote the rest of his time on the show to her. The couple ended their date becoming exclusive to one another.

Ad

After her date, Karolina learned from Emmelie that Jakob had shared his personal story with her before telling Karolina. This upset Karolina, as she believed she was the first and only person on the show with whom Jakob had opened up about his past.

Karolina confronted her Love is Blind Sweden partner about the situation on their very next date, asking him for an explanation. He acknowledged her feelings and assured her that after sensing a better connection with her he felt that she was the only person to whom he wanted to tell that story to and be with.

Ad

"Emmelie and I had some really nice dates. They were wonderful. She and I got really close. But you're right that I've told her some personal things, too. But after I told her it, it just felt so wrong. I was like, I need to tell this to Karolina. It's Karolina who I want to move forward with. I'm not interested in anyone else but you, and for me, you're the only one," he said.

Ad

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 couple got engaged by the end of the episode. However, before they could see each other the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Niklas and Karin are happily engaged

Ad

Niklas and Karin had been brewing their connection since episode 1 and it just got stronger as they went on a few more dates in episode 2. During their first date in episode 2, they learned that they lived in the same neighborhood in Grondal and felt at ease over the thought of living together.

However, when Niklas asked Karin about their status and whether they would choose each other moving forward, she admitted feeling overwhelmed by the fast-paced nature of the show.

Ad

Karin then opened up about a past relationship, revealing that she had been promised many things early on, only to see those promises broken over time. This experience left her wary, and she expressed concern about history repeating itself.

In their second date of the episode, Niklas brought in some gifts for Karin to cheer her up. Niklas then expressed his love for her, noting that he was feeling something in his chest for her.

Ad

By their third date, Niklas was ready to propose and Karin accepted. The Love is Blind Sweden couple got engaged and were very happy to see each other later on in the episode.

Milly tries to find a connection in Ola and Oscar

Ad

After Niklas and Karin got engaged and left for the honeymoon, Ola confided in Oscar, telling him that he was experiencing a lot of emotions because of the show and was in a lot of pain.

Later on, on a date with Milly, Ola told her that he had been piling up a lot of emotions since arriving on the Love is Blind Sweden and just recently came to release them. Ola was glad that he could open up to Milly who said that they should continue to see each other.

Ad

However, after coming out of the date, Milly shared with her fellow Love is Blind Sweden female contestants that Ola was a bit too much and tended to talk about himself a lot. She then expressed in her confessional that she was looking for something else in her ideal partner.

Later, Milly went on a date with Oscar where she found out that he was more of her type and she decided to focus on their connection.

Ad

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback