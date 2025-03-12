Temptation Island 2025: Meet the singles set to appear in the show

Temptation Island 2025 was released on Netflix on March 12, 2025, with a new installment of drama and suspense on the platform. Four couples whose relationships are at a breaking point will be challenged by twenty-four singles who are ready to put their commitment to the test.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the new season features singles from diverse backgrounds, from a professional basketball player to a dermatologist. Tudum by Netflix describes the show as:

"After temporarily splitting up, the newly minted singles will move into a villa filled with potential matches who have zero hangups about creating relationship chaos. Through emotional challenges and next-level seduction, each partner will decide if their bond is meant to last or if it’s time to walk away — alone or with someone new."

Introducing the singles of Temptation Island season 2025

The Tempters

1) Case

Case of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Case is 30 years old and works as an entrepreneur and professional basketball player. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @basecruton, where he has 1,940 followers. His account features a mix of his athletic career and personal updates.

2) Chris

Chris (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Chris, 29, is a model and supplement store sales representative. Viewers can find him on Instagram at @ckotselidis, where he has 615 followers. His feed showcases modeling content and a glimpse into his lifestyle.

3) Cody

Cody (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Cody is 31 years old and works as a residential construction project manager. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @codywright3, where he has 1,721 followers. His account includes posts about his professional work and outdoor activities.

4) Dan

Dan of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Dan, 36, works as a director of tech sales. His Instagram handle is @dan.hunter, where he has 4,679 followers. His feed often features content from his career and personal life, reflecting his professional success.

5) Danny

Danny (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Danny, 23, is involved in solar sales. Viewers can find him on Instagram at @danny_spongberg, where he has 2,272 followers. His posts highlight his sales career and adventurous lifestyle.

6) Erik

Erik (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Erik is 28 years old and the owner of a candy company. His Instagram handle is @ethornally, where he has 43,300 followers. His account showcases both his business ventures and personal interests.

7) Giovanni

Giovanni (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Giovanni, aged 29, is a digital marketer. His followers can find him on Instagram at @giova__t, where he has 5,713 followers. His page contains a combination of marketing-related information and peeks into his private life.

8) Hashim

Hashim (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Hashim, aged 30, is a director of sales. His Instagram handle is @hashimmoore_, where he has 3,403 followers. His updates contain professional observations and the occasional personal update.

9) Logan

Logan of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Logan, age 23, is a solar salesperson. He can be reached on Instagram at @logan.paulsen, where he has 3,562 followers. His page contains work and hobby-related posts.

10) Max

Max (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Max is 30 years old and works as a project manager. On his Instagram account under @maxcollier11, he has 1,316 followers, showcasing his work projects and personal life.

11) Quentin

Quentin (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Quentin is 36 years old and works as a fitness trainer. As per his Temptation Island profile, his official Instagram account isn't mentioned.

12) Yamen

Yamen (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Yamen, 30, is an entrepreneur and investor. His Instagram handle is @yamensanders, where he has 116,000 followers. His account showcases his business ventures, lifestyle, and personal moments.

The Temptresses

1) Alex

Alex of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Alex, 26, works as a model and influencer. Fans can find her on Instagram at @iamalexzamora, where she has 43,300 followers. Her posts focus on fashion, lifestyle, and her personal journey.

2) Amiah

Amiah (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Amiah, aged 24, is an influencer, content creator, and jewelry maker. Her Instagram name is @amiahkailee, and she has over 75,000 followers. Her profile showcases her creative projects, fashion, and jewelry pieces.

3) Courtney

Courtney (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Courtney, aged 27, is a model, reality TV star, actress, and businesswoman. She has 158,000 Instagram followers under the username @courtneykrandolph. Her profile shows her multi-talented profession and fashionable personal life.

4) Kay

Kay (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kay, age 26, is an influencer who is into fitness. She has 169,000 followers on Instagram at @kaygcarlson, where her posts consist of fitness tips, lifestyle, and inspirational messages.

5) Melissa

Melissa of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Melissa is a 26-year-old worker in nightlife hospitality. She has 5,242 followers on Instagram under the handle @melflorezz. She shares content related to her work and social life on the platform.

6) Mia

Mia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Mia, 27, is a dental assistant. Her Instagram handle is @_miaemani, and she has 18,000 followers. Her account features personal moments and content related to her profession.

7) Natalie

Natalie (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Natalie is 23 years old and works in sales. Fans can follow her on Instagram at @natcruzzz, where she has 3,984 followers. Her posts include a mix of career-related content and lifestyle images.

8) Nikki

Nikki (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Nikki, 26, works in aesthetic dermatology. She has 6,853 followers on Instagram at @nikkih2298. She shares beauty tips and personal content related to her work on her account.

9) Olivia Rae

Olivia Rae of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Olivia Rae, 30, works as a personal assistant. Fans can find her on Instagram under the handle @imoliviarae, where she has 99,200 followers. Her account offers a mix of personal and professional content.

10) Olivia S.

Olivia S. (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Olivia S. is 24 years old and a director of brands and special events. She has 17,800 followers on Instagram at @oliviaasloann. Her feed features content related to her career in event planning and her personal life.

11) Reba

Reba (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Reba, 23, works in digital marketing. She has 3,316 followers on Instagram under the handle @rebacorn. Her posts highlight her professional work and personal interests.

12) Reilly

Reilly of Temptation Island (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Reilly, 23, works as a nanny and model. Fans can follow her on Instagram at @brae_heizer, where she has 2,105 followers. Her account features a blend of modeling photos and everyday moments.

Temptation Island 2025 officially premiered on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

