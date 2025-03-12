Temptation Island 2025: Meet the couples set to test their relationships

Temptation Island 2025, premiering on Netflix on March 12, introduces four couples taking part in an experiment designed to test the strength of their relationships. Set in a tropical paradise, the couples will face emotional challenges and the opportunity for new romantic connections.

The couples this year include Alexa and Lino, Ashley and Grant, Shanté and Brion, and Tayler and Tyler. The series aims to assess whether these couples can withstand temptation while navigating relationship hurdles, helping them determine if their bonds are built to last or if they will ultimately walk separate paths.

The couples of Temptation Island 2025

1) Alexa and Lino

Alexa and Lino (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Alexa, a labor and delivery travel nurse, and Lino, a health coach and personal trainer, have been together for three years. According to their Temptation Island profiles, as they consider their future together, both want to be "100% confident" about their relationship and if it is truly meant to last. Alexa wants to discover if she needs Lino in her life or if her feelings stem from a deep desire to be with him.

Lino, having never been in a serious relationship before, is looking for confirmation that Alexa is the right partner for him. They have previously faced challenges, including Alexa’s early dishonesty, which left Lino feeling like a second choice. Despite these issues, Lino is still committed to finding clarity in their relationship through this experience.

2) Ashley and Grant

Grant and Ashley (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Ashley, an accountant and entrepreneur, and Grant, a business owner, have been in an on-and-off relationship for over a year and a half. Based on their Temptation Island profiles, their relationship has been tested by Grant’s past infidelity, which has left Ashley with significant trust issues.

For Ashley, the journey on this show is one of finding herself again and whether or not she can move past the problems that have plagued their relationship. Meanwhile, Grant wants to show that he has changed and can avoid temptation, despite acknowledging that he has a pull towards bold and adventurous women.

During this process, Grant wishes Ashley would release the past and restore their trust, but his greatest fear is that she will talk ill of him, which would ruin their future.

3) Shanté and Brion

Brion and Shanté (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Shanté, a clinical healthcare professional and pilates instructor, and Brion, who works in medical and pharmaceutical sales, have been dating for a year. As stated on their Temptation Island profiles, while they both dream of starting a family, their relationship has been impacted by Brion’s infidelity early in their partnership.

This has caused trust issues for Shanté, especially since Brion is "s*xually adventurous" and has desires to bring other people into their relationship. As they enter Temptation Island, they are focused on improving their communication skills and strengthening their bond.

Shanté hopes that Brion will become more emotionally vulnerable, while Brion is hoping to see Shanté step outside her comfort zone. The success of their relationship depends on whether Brion can remain committed or if distractions from other women on the island will take precedence.

4) Tayler and Tyler

Tayler and Tyler (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Tayler, a health education specialist and certified personal trainer, and Tyler, a sales professional and model, began their relationship shortly after Tyler ended a six-year marriage. Per their Temptation Island profiles, this rapid transition into a new relationship has led Tyler to question his readiness for commitment.

Meanwhile, Tayler is looking for a partner who is ready for a deeper commitment, and she hopes that Tyler can use this experience to better understand himself and his needs in a relationship. Tyler, who has "never dated around," acknowledges that he still has some uncertainty about his ability to fully commit.

Tayler values loyalty, which has been tested by Tyler’s past actions. Now, their journey on Temptation Island will help determine whether Tyler can make a lasting commitment and if Tayler’s expectations can be met.

Temptation Island 2025 premiered on Wednesday, March 12, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

