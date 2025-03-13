Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 3 recap: The singles weigh their options while three couples get engaged

Netflix released Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 on March 13, 2024. The series follows Swedish singles looking to form emotional connections before meeting in person.

In Love Is Blind: Sweden episode 3, the remaining participants faced critical decisions about their future partners. While some struggled with their feelings, others solidified their connections.

The Love Is Blind: Sweden episode featured three engagements. Karolina and Jakob took the next step in their relationship after expressing confidence in their bond. Meanwhile, Oscar was torn between Alicia and Milly but ultimately chose Alicia, leading to another engagement. After their time together in Love Is Blind: Sweden pods, Wictor and Nathalie also decided to get engaged.

What happened in Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 3?

Karolina and Jakob proposed to each other in the last episode of Love Is Blind: Sweden. The series continued where it was left off, as the pair waited for the doors to open, so they could finally see one another. In a confessional, Karolina admitted,

“I really want to believe that love is blind. When I think about just how much we feel for each other and, like, what we've built, that's when I start to believe that we can have a life together. But honestly, I'm extremely nervous.”

Jakob, however, remained confident. When Karolina asked if he was nervous, he admitted he was but added that he had never felt more certain about anything in his life. He then got down on one knee and proposed.

“I'm entirely sure that I want to spend the rest of my life with you, and I'm hoping you want to do that with me. So, marry me.”

Karolina immediately accepted the proposal. Meanwhile, Oscar found himself struggling with his feelings for both Alicia and Milly. In his confessional, he admitted,

“Right now, it's extremely difficult. It does feel really great with Alicia, but it keeps getting better and better with Milly.”

In the Love Is Blind: Sweden pods, he had a margarita date with Milly. While they were enjoying their time together, Oscar acknowledged her past hesitations and assured her that he had made an effort to step up, emphasizing his commitment to honesty.

He shared that he was thinking about leaving the experiment together with her and marrying her. The cast member also added that he would be proud to introduce her to his family.

Milly was visibly happy after the conversation. Later, Oscar spoke with Alicia and admitted to feeling conflicted before finally making his decision. He explained that the process had been overwhelming and unlike anything he had experienced before.

While she had been his top choice for a while, something had briefly changed his perspective. However, after reflecting on it the night before, he realized he had made a mistake. He said,

"I've got it wrong. Um, and I… I truly do believe that you and I can solve anything. First impressions last. You're the only one I want to keep seeing.”

Alicia, initially uncertain about what Oscar was implying, was relieved when he clarified his choice. Following his decision, Oscar proposed to Alicia. She prepared for the moment, telling herself in a confessional, “Please don't trip over.” She later shared her emotions, saying that she was excited, and hopeful but mostly full of longing.

Oscar admitted that Alicia made him feel emotions he couldn't control, something he wasn't used to. Meeting her in person left him stunned, and he struggled to find words. He shared that Alicia threw him off balance.

Overwhelmed, he greeted her before proposing, sealing the moment with a kiss. He later expressed how Alicia had captivated him from the start, calling her his "dream woman" and saying he felt like he had "hit the jackpot."

Wictor and Nathalie also decided to get engaged after forming a strong connection in the Love Is Blind: Sweden pods. Before their meeting, Wictor expressed his excitement and nervousness, saying,

“I'm really nervous today. A lot of thoughts. What does she look like? How she'll react when she sees what I look like? This is a partner for life, so there's a lot at stake right now. But even if I'm nervous, I'm just trying to enjoy the moment. I just want to meet her.”

Nathalie, however, felt at ease and confident in their connection. She expressed that she already knew Oscar well, emphasizing the strong bond they had formed in the pods. The episode ended with Wictor and Nathalie officially getting engaged.

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 are now available for streaming.

