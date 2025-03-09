“She is insufferable”— Love is Blind fans react to Sara refusing to marry Ben at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 has come to an end, with the finale episode being released on March 7. Titled The Weddings, the episode centered around the couples walking down the aisle. Ben and Sara were among these, and Sara refused to marry Ben.

She said she couldn't do it because she always wanted her partner to be on the same wavelength. She added that she loved him, and Ben said it back. As the wedding guests stared in astonishment, Ben told her that he would like to continue growing their relationship if she wished to.

"We'll see. We'll talk about that," Sara replied.

Explaining the reason for her decision, Sara stated that she talked to him about the values she held so close to her heart, and he didn't believe in the same things, and therefore, her mind was asking her not to marry him. Fans of Love is Blind took to X to react to Sara's decision not to marry Ben at the altar.

"No… She is insufferable… Ben dodged a lifetime of misery. There is a reason that Sara is still single, and that’s the reason," a fan said.

A netizen reacts

"Sara was doing the fucking most!! My gay **s would never push my beliefs onto anyone. She was in it for clout," said another.

"Bros are FUMING at #LoveIsBlind beautiful intelligent women Sara and Virginia. Fellas, ladies don't like men without principles and/or bigots. Yes, they will dump you. Don't pout; join the struggle. Happy International Women's Day," added a third.

"Ben you dodged a bullet bruh, that Sara said no cause of what seemed to be a political agenda???" commented one.

Some fans of Love is Blind supported Sara's decision, while others sided with Ben and called out Sara for the last-minute change.

"Sara was really trying not to embarrass Ben when he said “I still want to be with you.” Values are important," an X user wrote.

"Ben and Sara are a no go. I can’t say I’m surprised but I’m glad it was Sara that ended it and not Ben. I feel like Ben would have said yes," another user wrote.

"LOVE IS BLIND SPOILER: Soooo proud of Sara for saying no to Ben omggg she stood on her beliefs and morals and I love that," commented one.

"Sara says no at the altar... I think she knew she was always going to say no... she just decided she wanted to get to the altar," wrote another.

What Sara said after she stepped down the aisle on Love is Blind season 8 finale

After Sara came down the aisle, she sat in her car, which drove her back to her Love is Blind stay. Here, she took to a confessional and told the cameras that she knew that when she saw Ben at the aisle, her heart would melt because she loved him so much.

She told her mom and sister that Ben was a great person and that she hoped she made the right decision. She then reminisced a time when she asked him about his political views, and he told her he hadn't thought much about it. She also asked him about his church's views, and he said that he didn't know.

Sara found a video of his church on YouTube and found out that his church's "traditional" views didn't coincide with her own views. When she asked Ben about the same, he replied that he hadn't given much thought to it.

Sara then took to a confessional to say:

"Sometime I did wonder if it was surface, fun, carefree love that we had. Equality, religion, vaccine? I brought up all these things because I think they're all important conversations... There was no curiosity coming from his side."

She added that her decision would have changed if Ben had shown her priority.

All eight seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream only on Netflix.

