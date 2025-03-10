"I was really confused" — Love Is Blind star Sara opens up about her post-show experience with Ben

Love Is Blind season 8 concluded with its reunion episode on March 9, 2025. The episode reunited the season's couples to discuss their experiences, share relationship updates, and address any unresolved issues.

One of the most talked-about moments involved Sara and Ben, who made it to the altar but did not get married. Sara rejected Ben on their wedding day, citing concerns about his lack of depth in political and social discussions.

Despite her decision, the two continued dating for two weeks after Love Is Blind. However, Sara later revealed that Ben unexpectedly cut off communication when it was time to move to Nashville with her. She described her experience, stating:

"I was really confused because I thought we left on good terms and I honestly thought Ben was gonna be in Nashville that week with me."

She later realized that Ben had removed her from Find My Friends and sent her scripted apologies before disappearing for over a month.

What happened between Ben and Sara on Love Is Blind reunion?

During the Love Is Blind reunion episode, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Sara and Ben reflected on their relationship. Nick began the discussion by addressing their failed relationship, saying:

"Well guys, clearly Ben's zest for life didn't quite translate into the rest of life with Sara."

Ben then attempted to clarify why Sara had declined to marry him, acknowledging her concerns about his lack of social awareness. He admitted:

"I definitely have had privilege in my life. And it's something that I wasn't proud of. And it's something I knew I needed to grow."

Ben also noted that Sara’s perspective had impacted him, stating, "I have Sara to thank for that." Nick then questioned Sara about whether she had overlooked Ben's lack of social awareness when she accepted his proposal. Sara responded:

"In the pods, yeah. He may not have thought about things as much as I have. And I don't have all the answers. But I know we're human. And we only evolve with time and by challenging ourselves."

She clarified that her concern wasn’t about having the right or wrong answers but about fostering an open discussion. However, outside the pods, she felt Ben lacked curiosity and engagement, making her realize she didn’t know him as well as she had thought.

One of the major topics discussed during the Love Is Blind reunion was Ben’s stance on social issues, particularly gay marriage. Nick asked him about a moment in the show when he stated he could not recall his church’s position on the matter. Ben claimed:

"Yeah, it was honestly that I didn't remember because I didn't ever need to know."

He admitted that, at the time, the topic had not been significant in his life but acknowledged that he needed to grow in this area. Discussing their post-show relationship, Sara revealed that she and Ben initially planned to stay together despite her decision at the altar.

She had to complete a travel nursing contract in Nashville, while Ben, who worked remotely, had agreed to join her there for two weeks to two months before relocating to Minnesota together. However, their plans fell apart when Ben suddenly withdrew. Sara recounted:

"We had the discussion the night before I left for Nashville if you were still gonna come with me. And we decided he’d be there for two weeks up to two months."

Sara later revealed that the only time Ben contacted her again was when he was preparing for the Love Is Blind reunion.

"The next time he talked to me and reached out is when he told me that he talked to a past cast member who told him and advised him to be on good terms with me and to practice reunion questions together," she explained.

Fans can stream episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

