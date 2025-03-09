"I was shocked he asked that there" — Love is Blind star Sara reacts to Ben suggesting they continue dating at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 finale was released on March 7, bringing major decisions for the remaining couples. Among them, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga made it to their wedding day, but Sara chose not to marry Ben, stating differences in their depth and understanding.

Ad

However, Ben’s response at the altar, suggesting they continue dating and try to grow their relationship, surprised her. In an exclusive interview with People magazine published on March 8, 2025, Sara shared her reaction to the moment.

"I wasn't shocked he wanted to do that or be together still after, but I was shocked he asked that at the altar, knowing the circumstance of we are here to say yes or no," she shared.

Ad

Trending

Sara added,

"And also just with the whole entire concept of you walk away forever, I was like, that's disrespectful, in a way, of what we signed up for and the whole entire point of why we're here. And so I was shocked he asked that there."

Following the ceremony, Sara reflected on their relationship and revealed her doubts about their emotional connection.

Ad

Sara questions Ben’s altar response in Love is Blind

Ad

Sara expressed in the People interview that Ben’s suggestion to continue dating after she rejected him at the altar was unexpected. She explained that they had already discussed their future before the wedding in Love is Blind, making his comment feel out of place.

"Ultimately, me and Ben talked multiple times before the wedding of discussing, is this the safest decision for us?" she said.

Ad

Sara questioned why they would continue dating after she had already decided they were not compatible.

"Me saying no to a marriage, why would I continue dating someone?" she asked.

Reflecting on her past relationships, she acknowledged that she had previously stayed in situations hoping for change but did not want to repeat that pattern. In the moment, Sara opted not to give a definitive response to Ben’s suggestion.

Ad

"I am very happy that I answered in the way that I did with saying, 'We'll see and we'll talk.' Because I didn't want to give an answer," she said.

Sara reflects on her relationship with Ben

Ad

After the ceremony in Love is Blind finale, Sara explained to the cameras why she felt their relationship lacked depth. She revealed that Ben did not engage in deeper discussions, which made her question their compatibility.

"There was no curiosity coming from his side. People prove who they are, actions speak louder than words. You can say anything you want, but show me." Sara shared.

Ad

Sara acknowledged that their connection in the Love is Blind pods initially felt promising but ultimately did not develop as she had hoped. She shared that in the pods, she felt like she was "happy with the conversations" they had. Sara felt that moving forward, they’ll be able to grow with this, but "it just never evolved."

Looking back, she believed their emotional connection was not strong enough for marriage.

Ad

"There was no doubt that we had a connection, but just moving forward and having depth in our relationship, I really wasn't getting much from Ben when I was asking him questions," she explained.

Despite the outcome, Sara did not regret her decision, saying she was "proud of" herself. She talked about the importance of meaningful conversations before engagement, and hoped to bring that mindset into future relationships.

Ad

Love is Blind season 8 reunion is set to air on March 9, 2025, only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback