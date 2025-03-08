"It made me not so trusting of him" — Love Is Blind star Virginia Miller on why she said no to Devin Buckley at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 concluded on March 7, 2025, with its final episode. The show, which premiered on February 14, followed a new group of singles on their journey to find love without seeing each other. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the season aired in batches, leading up to the final episode where engaged couples made their decisions at the altar.

Ad

One of the moments that stood out was when Virginia Miller declined to marry Devin Buckley. Virginia and Devin built their relationship on shared faith and values, but differences in communication and trust influenced Virginia's decision.

While Devin said yes, Virginia stated, "I'm just not ready." Following the ceremony, Virginia explained her concerns. One of the reasons for her decision was learning that Devin had received a check as a wedding gift but never mentioned it to her.

Ad

Trending

"I was just waiting to see if he would bring it up, but he didn't. It made me not so trusting of him," she said.

Their relationship, which started in the pods of Love is Blind, ended at the altar.

Virginia & Devin's Love is Blind journey

Ad

Devin initially had a connection with Brittany Dodson but chose to pursue Virginia after Brittany revealed that she was bisexual. Virginia, a 34-year-old healthcare recruiter and former cheerleader, and Devin, a 29-year-old youth director and basketball coach, bonded over shared values and discussions in the pods.

Their connection led to an emotional reveal and a smooth transition into their engagement phase, which included a trip to Honduras. Back in Minneapolis, where all season 8 couples lived, Virginia and Devin explored their compatibility further. However, discussions about a prenup introduced challenges. Devin signed the document but appeared uncomfortable.

Ad

"There were just depths of our relationship that we didn't get to. I didn't like the difference in politics, but I don't think that was a dealbreaker for me. It was how the communication around that was handled," Virginia said post their ceremony.

Devin's reaction post the ceremony

Ad

As the final wedding day arrived in Love is Blind season 8, Devin confidently said yes to Virginia. However, Virginia hesitated before giving her answer. She said that she was not "ready," bringing their relationship to an end. They both started crying at the altar.

Devin expressed his disappointment by saying,

"The worst thing that could happen, happened. And I just feel kind of lost. I just don't understand why. This was unexpected. Regardless of everything that happened, I still care about her and I love her."

Ad

His family also reacted to Virginia's decision.

"I don't understand these girls. He doesn't deserve it," his sister Kayla said.

Virginia’s family, on the other hand, was supportive of her decision, believing she made the right choice for herself.

Are Devin and Virginia still in touch?

Ad

Following their split, Devin and Virginia’s relationship did not seem to continue in any capacity. While Virginia still follows Devin on Instagram, Devin does not follow her back. Their online activity hints that they are no longer in contact.

The Love is Blind season 8 reunion is expected to provide further insight into their post-show dynamic. Viewers can expect discussions about their breakup, particularly how Devin reacted to Virginia’s concerns.

Ad

The reunion episode of Love is Blind season 8 is set to air on March 9, 2025, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback