Love Is Blind season 8 reunion recap — Dave regrets losing Lauren while Ben and Sara argue over their break up

Love Is Blind season 8 reunion premiered on Netflix on March 10. The episode called back all the newlywed and broken-up couples to reflect on the things that happened during the show and share their thoughts on the same.

Daniel and Taylor talked about their life after their marriage and revealed that he had purchased their first home together. Meanwhile, Dave expressed his regret over how things ended with Lauren, even stating that she was the “one who got away.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ben and Sara argued over their breakup and shared their misconceptions about it.

Titled The Reunion, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Who's got receipts? The Season 8 crew gathers to share their relationship statuses, face their exes and answer burning questions about their love lives."

What happened on Love Is Blind season 8 reunion?

Daniel reveals his new tattoo while Dave expresses his regrets

Love Is Blind season 8 couple Daniel and Taylor (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 8 reunion episode started with newlywed couple Daniel and Taylor sharing updates on their married life. The couple shared that they had purchased their first home together, and their families had blended pretty well.

To showcase his love for Taylor, Daniel even went on to share that he had tattooed Taylor’s eyes on his chest.

As for Dave, he expressed his regrets over how things ended between him and Lauren, even noting that she was the “one who got away.” He also shared that his sister, who initially disapproved of Lauren in the show, felt hurt for Lauren for everything that happened to her.

Lauren appreciated her former Love Is Blind partner's apology. However, she had no interest in rekindling their relationship, as she didn't like how he didn't stand by her, and after watching the episodes, she felt that she had more emotional maturity than Dave.

'Watching it back, I gained a little bit more [clarity]… I just kind of saw the way we had conversations and problems solved or lack thereof. And I really started to see, like… emotional maturity-wise, I was, like, light years ahead of [Dave]. And that became very clear as I was watching it back," she said.

Ben and Sara ghost each other because of miscommunication

Ben and Sara revealed on the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion episode that after not going through the wedding, they continued to date each other. However, they soon broke up after due to miscommunication.

Sara shared that after filming, when she moved to Nashville, she found that Ben had removed her from Find My Friends and felt that he ghosted her.

However, Ben claimed that he felt that they had a conversation about breaking up before she moved. When he tried to apologize for the miscommunication, Sara didn’t respond, and he felt ghosted.

Eventually the former Love Is Blind couple decided to break up and go their separate ways.

Virginia explains her breakup while Joey and Monica agree on the nature of their relationship

Love Is Blind season 8 star Joey (Image via Netflix)

Virginia and Devin broke up because of the differing views they shared on certain topics. Virginia reflected on their relationship during the reunion episode and shared that she had gotten emotionally attached to Devin. However, she noted that she couldn't see them together since they were "not in alignment on some really important things.”

Meanwhile, after arguing about the ending of their relationship in the episode, the former couple Joey and Monica agreed that they were stuck in a “friend zone” limbo.

Madison came prepared with her receipts

Madison came prepared for the reunion episode, ready to back up her claims. When it was her turn to speak, she pulled out "receipts"—text exchanges with both Alex and Mason. As Alex and Mason pointed out that she was acting differently than she had on the show, Madison fired back, revealing that Alex had once called Mason “weird.”

At the end of the episode, the show invited AD from Love Is Blind season 6 and Love Is Blind: UK alum Ollie, who revealed that they started dating after meeting on the new season of Perfect Match.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-13 are available on Netflix.

