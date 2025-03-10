 ⁠“Deserves every bit of happiness”— Love is Blind fans react to AD and Ollie's engagement announcement during season 8 reunion

Love is Blind season 8 aired its reunion special this week on March 9, 2025, on Netflix. The segment reunited the latest pod squad as they discussed their relationships, breakups and more. However, the segment also brought back notable faces, AD Smith from season 6 and Ollie Sutherland from the show's UK version.

At the reunion, the alums, who met during Perfect Match season 3, announced their engagement. Fans online commented on the announcement and celebrated their official union. One person wrote on X:

"AD and Ollie look so good together. she deserves every bit of happiness."

"it’s me being up at this time watching #LOVEISBLINDreunion & balling my eyes out at AD & her new fiancé I'm truly a hopeless romantic," a fan commented.

"That was some whiplash with AD and Ollie. ‘Oh cute they’re dating’ ‘oh actually it’s just a podcast partnership’ ‘just kidding, they’re going on Perfect Match’ ‘NOW HE IS PROPOSING AND THEY ARE ENGAGED!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 were happy for the season 6 alum:

"AD deserves this. After everything she was put through on her season. I'm so happy for her. If Ollie is good to her, then yessssssssss," a person wrote.

"OLLIE PROPOSED TO AD?! AWWWWW CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM!" a fan commented.

"“Ur my best friend, ur the love of my life” when tf was Perfect Match filmed?? But also I’m soooo happy for AD, she deserves all things loving & soft," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"WOW!!!!! I'm really happy that AD & Ollie both found love with each other. Especially after they both got played at the altar on their season's of #LoveIsBlind," a person wrote.

"Producers knew this season was a snooze fest and the reunion was going be trash so they needed a Hail Mary and that was AD and Ollie announcing their engagement," a fan commented.

Ollie and AD's proposal featured on Love is Blind season 8 reunion

During Love is Blind season 8 reunion episode, which aired on March 9, 2025, alums AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland made a special appearance to give the hosts an insight about what they had been up to since their respective appearances on the show.

AD revealed that she had launched her own podcast, What's the Reality? before a promo of Netflix's Perfect Match season 3 was played. After the announcement, AD and Ollie were seen walking on the beach and host Nick Lachey wondered if there was more.

In the clip, Ollie led the Love is Blind season 6 alum down a sand dune as she asked him repeatedly what was happening. Ollie asked her if she was comfortable as AD looked at something off camera and said it was "so pretty."

Ollie led her to where he planned to propose and went down on one knee. The cast watching the clip cheered as the Love is Blind UK star popped the question. He told AD she was his "best friend" and the love of his life.

"I've never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you," he said.

Ollie added that nothing would make him happier than being able to spend the rest of his life loving AD. He asked her if she would marry him and she said "Yes." She squealed and asked if he was serious and he said he was.

Several Love is Blind season 8 cast members teared up looking at the proposal, including co-host Vanessa Lachey. She said she was "so happy" as Olli and AD kissed on screen and the male alum told her he loved her.

The hosts congratulated the newly engaged couple followed by Nick asking AD if she had any idea. She said she was "so surprised" while Ollie revealed that he had been planning the proposal for months.

"I get emotional because I know this woman's journey and have had the pleasure of getting to see you blossom as a strong, independent woman. But I know how much it meant to you to find the one," Vanessa Lachey said.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on AD and Ollie's engagement announcement online and congratulated the couple.

The reunion special can be streamed on Netflix.

