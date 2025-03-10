“Cracked me up” — Love is Blind fans react to Virginia’s dad’s reaction to her refusing to marry Devin at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 came to a bittersweet end with its finale, episode 13, released on March 7. Titled The Weddings, the episode saw the couples walk down the aisle for the final day of the experiment. Daniel and Taylor were the only pair to get married, while the other couples, including Virginia and Devin, Sara and Ben, and Monica and Joey, said no at the altar.

When it came to Virginia and Devin, they didn't have many differences through their run on the season. They had some differences of opinion when Virginia wanted Devin to sign a prenup, and he was hesitant, but they solved it amicably. So when Virginia walked down the aisle, family, friends, and fans expected her to say "I do."

However, when Virginia said she wasn't ready yet, it came as a shock to everyone, including her father. He immediately reacted with a surprised, "What?!" Then, when she walked away from the stage, her father consoled Devin and told him he was a great man before taking a leave himself.

Fans of Love is Blind commended his actions and took to X to share their thoughts on Virginia's decision.

"Virginia girl ….YOU DID THE RIGHT THING! You could tell Virginia’s mom didn’t want her to go through with it but didn’t wanna influence her decision. Her dad’s reaction cracked me up," a fan said.

"Damn…Even Virginia’s dad didn’t expect her to say no! That “What” was loud and clear!!" said another.

"The reactions’s after the decision. The ‘WHAT’ from Virginia’s Dad then his own friend. Not gonna lie sometimes out of shock I start laughing at the worst times," added another.

"The way Virginia's dad said "WHAT???" I was cracking up!" wrote one.

Some fans of Love is Blind thought his reaction was hilarious, while others noted how surprising it was for him.

"Virginia’s dad’s little “what” when she said she wasn’t ready lmfao," an X user wrote.

"I am sorry but Virginia's dad going "what" after she said no made me cackle," commented one.

"Virginia’s dad got me crying bruh this nigga said “what ?!”" wrote one.

What did Virginia say after she walked away from the altar on Love is Blind season 8 finale?

A disappointed Devin's mother told him that she didn't understand Virginia's decision because if she came to find a husband on Love is Blind, and she did find someone she liked, what was her reason not to get married? Virginia apologized to everyone for causing everyone distress.

She then came to a confessional to say:

"I feel sad. I feel really bad that I hurt Devin and his family."

Explaining her decision on Love is Blind, Virginia said that in their relationship, she always felt the need to protect him, even when he didn't want to talk about politics or if their views on that matter didn't align.

She thought there were depths of their relationship they didn't get to because he avoided several topics. She also revealed that she didn't have a "s**ual relationship" with him either. She felt like they should've gone all the way before they decided to spend their lives together, so she said no.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 can follow Virginia and Devin on their official Instagram-@thevirginiamiller and @devbuck3.

