⁠⁠"Not surprised"— Love is Blind fans react to Virginia not wanting to marry Devin 

Love is Blind season 8 finale featured four weddings, however, only one couple found their happily ever after as three couples parted ways. One such couple was Devin and Virginia, who didn't get married after the latter said "No" at the altar.

Virginia told him that he brought her "so much joy" and that getting to know his "heart" was amazing. She praised him for honoring his commitments and the love he had for his family, however, she said she was not ready to get married.

Fans online reacted to Virginia saying no at the altar. One person wrote on X:

"I’m not surprised Virginia said no..Devin is dusty he literally gifted Virginia a basketball and jersey as a wedding gift. Be so fr. All he’s was bringing to the marriage is a receding hairline, brokenness and a lack of funds."

Netizens react to Virginia saying no (Image via X/@BreyannieC)

"I knew Virginia and Devin’s relationship wasn’t going to work, their conversations had no depth. But Devin trying to pocket that wedding check? Dead," a fan commented.

"I could tell Virginia was going to say no from a million miles away. Everyone was telling her how lucky Devin is and how they’re perfect for each other and she sat there like this the whole time," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 felt Virginia did the right thing:

"I am so happy Virginia said no! Devin did not deserve her. Thank gawd!!!" a person wrote.

"I never was a big fan of Devin. His voice sounds so childish and his face looks childish as well. And his “ibuprofen” addition, being apprehensive about the prenup, and his political views…. Yuck! So glad Virginia said NO. She was way too good for him!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Virginia seemed uncomfortable when Devin’s family came into her dressing room and throughout that whole scene of getting ready and being with family. I knew she would say no," a person wrote.

"Virginia honey it’s giving sociopath cause how have you done a full 180 like that & switched off your emotions instantly. What do you mean you’re not ready? You had a full on prenup ready you were thinking that far ahead? Poor Devin," a fan commented.

"I'm so sorry"— Virginia says no to marrying Devin at the altar in Love is Blind season 8 finale

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 13, the season finale, titled, The Weddings, Virginia and Devin expressed how they felt for one another in front of their friends and families. However, when it came down to making a decision, Virginia told Devin she wasn't ready to marry him.

"I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," she said before leaving him at the altar.

Devin sobbed as his niece asked what happened. After Virginia left the ballroom, her father hugged the male Love is Blind season 8 star and said he was disappointed as well. He assured Devin that he was a good man before going to check on his daughter.

Devin's mother, who was also upset by Virginia's decision, told Devin he didn't deserve it. After leaving the venue, the male Love is Blind season 8 star spoke to his mother about Virginia.

"This was unexpected," he said.

He added that he didn't understand why she said no and his mother agreed and said she thought Virginia was looking for a husband. She criticized the female cast member and said how could she say she wasn't ready when it was the objective of the social experiment.

Meanwhile, Virginia apologized to her family and friends while they assured her she didn't do anything wrong. She told the cameras that she felt bad for hurting Devin and his family.

Fans of the reality show commented on Virginia saying no at the altar and noted they were not surprised by the decision.

Tune in on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to watch the reunion special for Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

