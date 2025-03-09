“Do better!”— Love is Blind fans criticize the producers for a “boring” season

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, and concluded with its finale episode on March 7. The 13 episodes of the season saw the participants go through the usual format of the experiment.

The couples first chatted in the pods, fell in love, got engaged, revealed their faces to each other, went on their honeymoon, moved in together, met with each other's friends and family, and then finally walked down the aisle.

Out of the couples who got engaged in the pods, only one went on to say "yes" at the altar, and that was Daniel and Taylor. The rest didn't reach a happy ending, with Sara refusing to marry Ben at the altar because her political views didn't align with his.

Virginia refused to marry Devin because their future views didn't align, Monica said no to Joey because she wished for more reassurance from him, and Dave broke up with Lauren before the big day because his family didn't approve.

Fans of Love is Blind took to X to express their views on the overall season. Most of them thought the season didn't meet their expectations, and criticized the producers.

"Dear Producers: There was entirely too much wasted formal clothing and people’s time this season. Do better!" a fan said.

"This season so boring I can’t even finish the climax episode, which is the weddings. I’ve literally been watching this one episode all day. On and off pause," said another.

"Only go to major cities cause this season was boring as hell. Take a year to re-evaluate," added a third.

"Watching #LoveIsBlind I really think the producers needed a bland chicken broth season to make up for all the drama these past two seasons," wrote one.

Some fans of Love is Blind pointed out things about the season that contributed to making the season not up to the mark.

"If these ppl don’t know political views by the end of THE PODS then producers need to give them a damn questionnaire. I can’t do another season," an X user wrote.

"This #LoveIsBlind season should’ve just stayed off Netflix. Absolutely horrible season. Felt like no one took it serious besides Daniel and Taylor," another user wrote.

"I think we can all agree now that LOVE IS NOT BLIINND, every season I’m like WTF IS THIS S**T," commented one.

"S8 of #LoveIsBlind the men/women residences are doing a lot of comparing with each other about their dates. These folks are messy! It’s a weird season and moving at a slow pace. I don’t know if any of them will get married," said the other.

Couples' decisions on Love is Blind season 8 finale and their journeys to it

About the first couple down the aisle, Sara and Ben, families, friends, and fans thought they would get married because they dodged their conflicts throughout the season by talking about them and coming to an amicable solution. They reiterated to each other that they valued their connection and told each other that they loved one another.

At the Love is Blind altar, after Sara refused to marry Ben, she pointed out the times his political views didn't match hers, and stated that she didn't want to marry someone who wasn't on the same wavelength. Something similar happened with Virginia and Devin. It was a shocker to hear that Virginia didn't want to marry Devin because, throughout the season, she readily talked about doing so.

They even got past their conflict of signing a pre-nup and were liked and supported by each others' parents. Monica and Joey reached the same Love is Blind fate, although their decision seemed to be mutual because Joey echoed Monica's sentiments of their relationship not yet being where it was expected for them to say "I do."

All 12 seasons of Love is Blind are available to watch on Netflix.

