"A bit much"— Love is Blind fans react to Daniel getting a tattoo of Taylor’s eyes at the reunion

The Love is Blind season 8 pod squad reunited this week as part of the show's reunion special that aired on Netflix, on March 9, 2025. The segment brought back most of the cast members as they gave fans insights about happened on the show as well as once the cameras stopped rolling.

Taylor and Daniel, the only couple who got married in the season finale revealed that they were still together. Moreover, the male cast member also revealed that he had gotten a tattoo of his wife's eyes on his chest.

Fans online commented on Daniel's new tattoo and were divided by it. One person wrote on X:

"The eye tattoo is a bit much for me, but the way Daniel lights up when talking about Taylor’s eyes? Absolutely beautiful."

Netizens react to Daniel's tattoo (Image via X/@Panda_Hat_Girl)

"Daniel got it real bad for Taylor. The tattoo is sweet but yea that boy got it bad," a fan commented.

"daniel got that woman’s eyes tatted on his chest, he’s in LOVE love," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love is Blind season 8 praised Daniel's tattoo:

"Daniel getting a tattoo of Taylor’s eyes…. SOBBING," a person wrote.

"Daniel with the tattoo of Taylor is so cute omg," a fan commented.

"Daniel and Taylor went from danger zone to pantheon-level couple on this latest season. Incredible stuff," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love is Blind season 8 criticized Daniel's tattoo:

"The tat of Taylor's eyes on daniels chest is creepy af," a person wrote.

"I truly did NOT expect daniel's tattoo to be THAT big oh my god that's going down as one of the funniest moments in lib history," a fan commented.

"Just of her eyes"— Daniel opens up his tattoo in Love is Blind season 8 reunion

During Love is Blind season 8 reunion special, Nick and Vanessa welcomed the cast members back one by one, starting with Daniel and Taylor. After the cast was seated, they enquired about what the couple had been up to since the show stopped filming.

Taylor said the past one year had been great. She joked about Daniel doing something "strange" which was following her online and that she had to tell him to unfollow her. Vanessa joined in on the fun and asked if there was an app to get the Love is Blind season 8 star to stop following her. This was an ode to the issue the couple faced after the reveal when Taylor thought Daniel used to follow her online.

As Vanessa chimed in on the premise of the show and being able to find someone who people could be themselves around, Daniel looked at Taylor and said they could be themselves around each other.

Love is Blind season 8 star Taylor said Daniel was her best friend and said they typically would laugh all the time. Recalling the final edit of the social experiment, she said it was shown quite a bit that the two had a good time around each other.

"I'm authentically myself and he accepts. I'm super goofy,"she said.

The Love is Blind season 8 star further said that her husband took her personality at face value and laughed with her and called it "priceless." Daniel also praised Taylor and said she had the most "tender heart" and acknowledged her kindness. He added that she was kind to people they met otherwise and said he experienced her kindness in the pods.

As the conversation progressed, Nick recalled Daniel saying that if the two got married, they would get matching lip tattoos. The Love is Blind season 8 cast member said that while they hadn't gotten the lip tattoo yet, he did get a tattoo of Taylor's eyes.

"Just of her eyes," he said.

Fans online commented on Daniel getting Taylor's eyes tattooed on his chest and were divided by it. While some praised him, others were critical of it.

Fans can stream all episodes of Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

