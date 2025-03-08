"Had me in tears"— Love is Blind fans react to Daniel's sister playing the piano and singing at his and Taylor's wedding

Love is Blind season 8 aired its final episode this week on Friday, March 7, 2025. The season finale featured four weddings during the almost two-hour-long finale, during which the four couples decided on their future after the show.

Ad

While three couples parted ways, Taylor and Daniel accepted one another and vowed to love each other forever. The wedding had several highlights, including Devin's sister playing the piano and singing Can't Help Falling in Love With You by Elvis Presley.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on Daniel's sister playing the piano online and praised her. One person wrote on X:

"Daniel’s sister singing and playing the piano while Taylor walked down the aisle had me in tears, genuinely wishing them the best."

Ad

Trending

Netizens praise Daniel's sister (Image via X/@Phind_)

"Daniel’s blind sister singing and playing the piano, truly has to be one of the most magical and sweetest moments in #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind8 history! Like I can’t even put in words how beautiful this is," a fan commented.

Ad

"Not me hysterically crying at 4am to Daniel and Taylor’s wedding entrance - Daniel’s blind sister singing and playing “Can’t help falling in love” on piano," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 said Daniel and Taylor's wedding had a personal touch:

"Nah Daniel & Taylor’s wedding was beautiful! I cried! The notes they wrote each other before the wedding, Daniel’s sister singing for them, their vows. I hope they stay together and keeping making each other happy," a person wrote.

Ad

"daniel’s blind sister singing taylor and her family down the aisle, daniel dad and mom, you can tell both grew up in loving homes. Them together is the silver lining out this season," a fan commented.

"I loved everything about Taylor and Daniel's wedding. Their parents being there, Daniel's sister singing. Daniel's mom just giving fairy godmother energy! At this point, I'm convinced the Hastingses are a fairytale family," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Daniel’s family has to be some of the purest people I’ve ever seen on the show. His parents? His sister? Taylor’s dad? Highlight of the season for me for sure. Just really lovely sweet people," a person wrote.

"I already knew who was getting married and who was not because I went and sought out spoilers due to boredom, but i am actually so happy Daniel and Taylor said yes. First of all, this wedding does not give farce. His sister singing. LOVELY!" a fan commented.

Ad

Taylor and Daniel become the only couple to tie the knot in Love is Blind season 8 finale

Ad

In Love is Blind season 8 finale, titled, The Weddings, Daniel and Taylor's wedding day arrived. Ahead of the ceremony, they were respectively surrounded by their friends and families as they got ready for their big day.

Taylor sent the Love is Blind season 8 star a letter stating that if he wasn't too busy later and wanted to get married, she would like that "very much." She further wrote that she couldn't wait to see him in his tuxedo surrounded by their friends and family.

Ad

"I'll meet you at the altar. Smiley face. Bye, boo. Almost Mrs. Hastings," Daniel read out loud.

In return, the male Love is Blind season 8 star also sent his fiancée a note through her mother, Connie. Taylor joked that she had never seen his handwriting before opening the envelope. It also contained the bracelet Taylor had made for Daniel while in the pods.

Daniel wrote that he had spent a lot of his time thinking about their Love is Blind season 8 journey. He termed their first date "most iconic" and said from that to realizing they were the most iconic "Christmas-loving couple ever." He added that he was the happiest man alive to be with her.

Ad

Ad

Daniel's dad, John, joined the male Love is Blind season 8 cast member. While speaking about his children, Daniel and Rachel, he touched upon the latter's impairment. He said since their first born was physically impaired, they praised day and night during his wife's second pregnancy.

"Obviously, Rachel's amazing and I wouldn't trade her for anything, but it was obviously emotionally taxing. And so for nine months, it's like, when he came and everything checked out, I literally went home and literally just collapsed on the bed," John added.

Ad

Later in the episode, before the Love is Blind season 8 couple walked down the aisle, Rachel took her place at the piano. She started to play and sang Can't Help Falling in Love as they respectively walked down the aisle.

Fans of the social experiment commented on Taylor and Daniel's wedding ceremony and the part Rachel played in it online.

Fans can stream all episodes of Love is Blind season 8, exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback