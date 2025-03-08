"Their love is so pure"— Love is Blind fans react to Taylor and Daniel's wedding 

Love is Blind season 8's finale, The Weddings, saw the remaining couples make up their minds and decide whether they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. While the three couples walked away unmarried, Daniel and Taylor said "I Do" and accepted each other in matrimony.

During the ceremony, Daniel's sister played the piano as the bride and the groom walked down the aisle. Daniel professed his love to Taylor in the form of a letter, telling her that he saw them being together forever. The female cast member recalled moments before their first date in the pods and having a "good feeling" about it.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on the wedding ceremony online. One person wrote on X:

"i can't stop crying watching before and after taylor and daniel get married. their love is so pure. it is a real gift for two people to love each other and choose one another forever. i can't wait for my day. I love love."

Love is Blind fans react to Taylor and Daniel's wedding (Image via X/@phantomsdancin)

"Daniel and Taylor the one couple this season to prove that love is blind and I’m not mad about it," a fan commented.

"It’s Daniel and Taylor having vows written down, that’s what I’m talking about. That’s how you show up for your wedding day!" a tweet read.

Fans felt Taylor and Daniel saved Love is Blind season 8:

"Only one success. Producers need an emergency meeting regarding casting cuz wtf?! Were they casting blind? Congrats to Taylor & Daniel for being open & trusting the process. Their vows were beautiful. Saved the season," a person wrote.

"The right couple got married, Daniel and Taylor are both green flags. It showed in their argument at the beginning, they both communicated so well and listened to each other and it has never come up again," a fan commented.

"Taylor and Daniel truly had the best ceremony, I didn’t know if they were going to make it. Let alone seeing them say yes to one another after she accused him of the whole instagram situation. But for them to move past that and still rekindle the love they have is beautiful to see. Progression, love is truly about progression, compromise and love," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Daniel’s the only one that wore a decent tux, Taylor looked amazing in her dress, and then Daniel’s sister singing and playing at their wedding bridesmaids and groomsmen. Theirs felt like a proper wedding!" a person wrote.

"WHY AM I CRYING MORE DURING TAYLOR AND DANIEL’S WEDDING THAN ANY OF THEIR OWN FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN THE AUDIENCE I AM A WRECK," a fan commented.

Taylor and Daniel read out their wedding vows in Love is Blind season 8 finale

In Love is Blind season 8 finale, episode 13, The Weddings, Daniel and Taylor walked down the aisle with his sister playing the piano and singing a song. As the couple stood by the officiant, they exchanged wedding vows.

As part of his vows, Daniel told the Love is Blind season 8 star that it would be an understatement to call their journey a "wild ride." He said it was crazy to think that he had proposed to her only five weeks ago.

He told Taylor that he fell in love with her because of the way she processed things and her way of thinking. He recalled how they instantly became best friends and said he could see her being "plugged" into her life and become the mother of his children.

Taylor also read out her vows to the Love is Blind season 8 star and said she had never felt "more sure" about anything else in her life. She said if she closed her eyes, she could see herself back in the pods, just before their first date, saying that she had a feeling about the next one.

She said they had chosen each other every day since their first date in the pods and promised to do the same for the rest of their lives. When it was time to make a decision, both cast members said "I Do" and tied the knot.

Fans reacted to Taylor and Daniel's wedding ceremony online and felt it was a "proper wedding."

Tune in on March 9, 2025, to watch the Love is Blind season 8 reunion on Netflix.

