"Light years ahead of you" — Love Is Blind star Lauren compares her "emotional maturity" with Dave

Love Is Blind season 8 reunion premiered on Netflix on March 9. The episode reunited the cast for one last time to reflect on and discuss the major events of the season.

Dave and Lauren got engaged after forming a great relationship over similar personalities and sense of humor. However, Dave's family and friends, especially his sister, didn't approve of their relationship, and they had to end their connection before moving on to the wedding phase.

During the reunion, Lauren reflected on their relationship, noting that she gained a lot of clarity in the days following their breakup. After seeing their relationship play out in the episodes, she also felt that she had more emotional maturity than Dave.

"Watching it back, I gained a little bit more [clarity]… I just kind of saw the way we had conversations and problems solved or lack thereof. And I really started to see, like… emotional maturity-wise, I was, like, light years ahead of you [Dave]. And that became very clear as I was watching it back," she said.

Love Is Blind star Dave and Lauren reflect on their past relationship

In the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion episode, host Vanessa turned to Dave and asked if his sister's opinion had changed after seeing him and Lauren fall in love with each other, now that she had been able to see the episodes.

Dave responded that his sister's biggest concern about him joining the show was that she didn't want him to be seen in a bad light. Now, seeing how things turned out, he added that she had struggled to rewatch the events and felt hurt for Lauren, recognizing how hard it was for her to go through that.

When Vanessa asked Lauren how it felt to watch their relationship, she responded that it was "tough." She added that seeing the episodes gave her even more clarity and made her realize that she had more emotional maturity than Dave.

"Sure. I think that's fair to say. Yeah, no, I'm not gonna try to act like I was above that. Lauren is an amazing person, and we had a lot of good times together, honestly. There was just one thing we couldn't get over... I couldn't get over it," Dave responded.

Love Is Blind season 8 host Nick Lachey then asked the former couple if they had met each other after the show.

Lauren shared that they hadn't talked in the last year and just saw each other at bars. She then turned to Dave and gave him credit for sending her a "mature text" a couple of weeks ago regarding the situation with the guys she was with before coming on to the show.

Nick chimed in for clarity and asked Lauren if she was referring to the guy she "hooked up with shortly before coming on the show." He then asked the former Love Is Blind season 8 couple if they could share the text.

Dave responded that he had learned a lot but that he had learned a lot in the past two weeks and came to the realization that he was just trying to latch on to the situation and get his fame out of the show.

The Love Is Blind star added that they had been "warned about people like that" before entering the show and navigating the process, emphasizing how it can truly bring out the worst in some individuals.

"By going through that, I learned a lot from these other couples and how they handled those things and I definitely could've supported Lauren a lot more in that situation. But this guy was planting this, specifically in my friends' heads, people he knows I know. And his friend that he knows knows my sister, knowing it would get back to me," he continued.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-13 are available on Netflix.

