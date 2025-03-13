“Embarrassingly my type”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Alicia after meeting Oscar for the first time

The first four episodes of the awaited series Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 came out on March 13 on Netflix. The episode customarily saw the participants looking for their forever one, getting to know each other in the pods, getting engaged, and revealing their faces to each other for the first time.

Ad

Among the engaged couples were Oscar and Alicia, who talked in the pods and let go of other connections to be with each other. When they met each other for the first time, they kissed and were happy about each other's appearance. After they returned to their pods, Alicia reflected on her meeting with Oscar, saying:

"He's my type, for sure. It's almost scary how much. Embarrassingly my type."

Ad

Trending

After they returned to their respective lounges they further told the cameras how much they liked each other.

When Oscar and Alicia saw each other for the first time on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 3

When their Love is Blind: Sweden gates opened to each other, Oscar and Alicia rushed to each other with wide smiles on their faces. They hugged and kissed. Oscar told Alicia that he was shaking before he brought out an engagement ring and put it on Alicia's finger. Alicia told him that she wanted to tell him a secret and proceeded to say that she wasn't wearing any panties.

Ad

Ad

She did this because on their date previously in the episode, Oscar had shared his fantasy of his partner not wearing any undergarments on a date with him. Alicia had told him she was fine with that.

Then when Alicia and Oscar sat down, he asked her to put her feet on him and told her how beautiful she was. He then told the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras that Alicia was his dream woman and that she had swept him off his feet from day one and after meeting her for the first time, he realized that he had hit the jackpot.

Ad

After they returned to their respective lounges, Alicia told the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras that Oscar was her type. She stated:

"It felt like home. It was calm, it felt safe. and it just felt like nothing else mattered."

Oscar echoed her sentiments in his confessional stating that he did not believe how beautiful she was. He also said that he was the happiest person on the planet. He added that he was excited to leave the pods with her and do all the things that they had dreamed of doing.

Ad

Oscar's dilemma between Milly and Alicia before he decided on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 3

Before Oscar decided on Alicia, he faced a dilemma to choose between her and Milly and the latter was winning. He even told Milly that even though Alicia was his number one, he felt more connected to her. Moreover, after thinking deeply about it, Oscar felt like his feelings for Milly weren't being reciprocated.

Ad

He told his fellow male cast members that, and then decided to go with Alicia. While breaking up with Milly, when he told her that he felt like he was chasing her, Milly struggled to accept it. She teared up in front of her fellow cast members after because she had made up her mind about Oscar and felt rejected.

Catch the latest episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 on March 20 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback