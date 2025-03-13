“So sorry”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Oscar breaks up with Milly for Alicia

Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden premiered on Netflix on March 13 with 4 of its episodes. The episodes covered the participants getting to know each other in the pods and getting engaged, followed by a face reveal. While the couples hoped to get out of the pods with their forever one, some of them struggled to choose between two.

Oscar's tale with Milly and Alicia was the same. He felt a chemistry with Alicia and kept her on the top of his list, but after getting to know Milly, his inclination shifted. However, when he thought Milly didn't reciprocate his feelings, he decided on Alicia, who he knew was into him, to avoid heartbreak. Once he wrote Alicia's name on his heart, he broke up with Milly, saying:

"What I've had from the start with Alicia is what I need and what's best for me. And I'm truly so sorry."

Milly was taken aback because she wasn't expecting Oscar to break up with her, given the fact that he showed a different emotion while talking to her on their previous two dates.

What happened when Oscar broke up with Milly on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 3

Before going into the Love is Blind: Sweden pods, Milly told the cameras that Oscar had let her know that she was the one for him, so it was time for her to show him how much he meant to her. Although, after she got into the pods with him and greeted him, she could tell that he sounded a bit down. So she asked why that was.

Oscar told her that he had been going back and forth over the last few hours. He added that over their last couple of dates, he went all in with Milly. This fact was evident after his last Love is Blind: Sweden date with Milly, where he told her he had put her name on top of Alicia's in his diary. He continued:

"I've tried to impress you, and you've told me, 'Yes, I'm impressed.'"

He then stated that he needed what he had with Alicia. To this, Milly pointed out that that was completely different than what he told her yesterday. She added that she was so sure of him after their date the day before that she was "fully willing" to commit to him. Oscar then added that he wasn't buying her reassurance because:

"I didn't feel like I got the go-ahead."

He added that he felt like he was in a lesser position and that he had to chase her. He stated that he didn't want to chase her at the time. While Milly told him that wasn't true, Oscar said it was how he experienced it. He then thanked her for all the "nice moments" they had together, while Milly said goodbye and left the pod.

After Milly returned to the pods, she announced that she was dumped. She then told Alicia that she wasn't sure if what Oscar says is ever true. She told her how he said he liked her on the previous dates, only to abruptly dump her.

Milly then teared up, saying she wanted to know what he was up to and what changed his thoughts for her. She stated that she felt horrible because she felt rejected and unwanted. She also told the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras that she was deceived by Oscar.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 20 on Netflix.

