“Crazy and Unacceptable”— Love is Blind: Sweden fans criticize Ola’s brutal take on Milly’s short hair

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13, with its first four episodes. These episodes saw the participants not only getting to know each other from the pods, but also getting engaged without seeing each other. After getting engaged, their faces were revealed to each other, and then they went on their honeymoons to strengthen their connections.

Ad

Ola and Milly were among the couples who got engaged in the Love is Blind: Sweden pods, and then proceeded onto the honeymoon phase of the experiment. While they were still in the pods, Milly thought she was going to choose Oscar over Ola, but after the former rejected her for Alicia, her only option was Ola.

When they saw each other for the first time, they kissed each other and appreciated their love. However, in a confessional on their honeymoon, Ola commented on Milly's short hair, saying that he was attracted to long hair.

Ad

Trending

He added that he pictured short hair as a masculine trait, something that males would wear. He said that he understood that love was beyond looks, but his brain might try to distance him from Milly. He believed that the universe would help him look beyond it.

He also told Milly that he didn't think she was beautiful to him yet. Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden posted on X to react to Ola's comments on Milly's hair.

Ad

"Ola making those NEGATIVE comments about Milly having short hair is Crazy and Unacceptable," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ola believes the universe will guide him to see past Milly’s short hair because it’s too masculine," said another.

"Ola is such a walking red flag. Why is this man obsessed with women's hair? Creep," added a third.

"Just finished all 4 ep and omg that Ola guy is so scary idk about him but his face scare me abit like how he smile it just giving "forced" and also the way he judged her cause she have short hair is so weird like its 2025 and he still in 1880," wrote one.

Ad

Most fans of Love is Blind: Sweden didn't like that Ola was so critical of a physical trait.

"Ola and his long hair Obsession is killing the vibe with Milly," an X user wrote.

"That guy doesn’t like the short hair girl at all," wrote another.

"Ola looking like Willem Dafoe talking about I'm not attracted to women with short hair....," commented one.

Ad

"That 40ish dude is so annoying about the hair and his need to process. Milly run," wrote one.

Ola and Milly's conversation about her hair on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 4

While sitting outside in the sun on Love is Blind: Sweden, Ola asked Milly about her relationship with her twin sister. He wanted to know when they decided to have long and short hairstyles. Milly said that their hair was cut when they were 4 or 5 years old, and hers was cut much shorter.

Ad

She stated that she didn't consent to it because she was so young then, but ever since, she had kept her hair short.

Ad

Milly added:

"I've had hair extensions before and I've just felt like no, this isn't me."

Ola then told her that he wished for only one physical trait in a woman— long, thick hair. Milly stated that she had thick hair, to which Ola argued that there wasn't much of it and even told her that her hair was shorter than his. He added that it was difficult for him to take in.

Ad

"It's funny that out of 15 women, somehow you got the only one with short hair," Milly quipped.

Ad

Ola then said that it had nothing to do with her and that it was his internal programming that associated long hair to beauty. He said he would slowly get accustomed to it and would come around to think that Milly was beautiful.

This made Milly ask him that if he looked at her, did he not think she was beautiful, and he said he didn't yet.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 20 only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback