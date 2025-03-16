“Red flag”- Love is Blind: Sweden fans criticize Jakob for “gaslighting” Karolina and Emmelie

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13 with its first four episodes. These four episodes saw the couples getting engaged in the pods and moving to the honeymoon phase. It also saw several hearts breaking in the pods as they didn't get what they wanted.

Ad

Jakob and Karolina connected from the get-go, but so did Jakob and Emmelie. The first conflict that arose because of the triangle was the hurt Karolina felt after she found out Jakob was sharing the same vulnerabilities with Emmelie. Jakob told Karolina that he felt bad about hurting her and that she was his first choice.

The second hurt was felt by Emmilie, who Jakob broke up with because his connection felt stronger with Karolina. However, Emmelie also lashed out at Jakob because like Karalone she thought he led them both on and told them both that he envisioned a future with them. Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden came to X to react to Jakob juggling with the two and claimed that he was "gaslighting" them.

Ad

Trending

"Jakob is a walking red flag," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This Jakob guy na werey..the amount of gaslighting he's done, surely this cannot end well," said another.

"So happy Emmelie listened to her intuition and left..Karolina the silly babe however is probably still going to choose Jakob," added a third.

"This Jakob guy is such a gaslighter. It's like clockwork, we'll always have one of these characters in this show," wrote one.

Ad

Some fans of Love is Blind: Sweden mentioned the small details of Jakob that they saw as a "red flag".

"It’s evident that no one listens anymore.. Jakob clearly stated that “ you’re the first person I’m telling this in detail” how’s that being a narcissist? Except he’s done something else I don’t get the hate," an X user wrote.

Ad

"If Jakob is the best man she never had, I can't even imagine what her exes put her through... Without even seeing each other, he already lied and gaslight her...," another user wrote.

"Karolina's reaction could be nerves or it could be pure lack of physical attraction, which could also be valid. I don't feel bad for Jakob. He is self hating and tried to gaslight Emmeline," commented one.

Ad

"Jakob is so cringy and lacks so much awareness. Karolina is about to crawl out of her skin every time he mentions being close to her, knowing where she is or saying she can't run away. It's creepy," wrote one.

How did Jakob express his true feelings to Karolina on

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 4?

Ad

After ending things with Emmelie, Jakob committed himself fully to Karolina, and his feelings were reciprocated. So in Love is Blind: Sweden episode 3, when he felt his feelings, he went on one knee and asked Karolina to marry him. She said yes, after which, Jakob came to a confessional and stated:

"There have been rockets flying around and champagne corks popping in my heart and in my brain. There have been balloons flying all around. So, I've already been living in this perfect feeling and it's incredible and it's stil there right now. This is the woman of my life."

Ad

Ad

During their last date in the pods, Jakob called her "truly perfect" and said that he was grateful for all the moments they had shared. After they got engaged, he told Karolina that she had made him the happiest person alive. Even Karolina felt the same way as she told him that he made her feel "loved" and "seen".

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 will be released on March 20 only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback