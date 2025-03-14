"This is the woman of my life" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Jakob reveals his feelings for Karolina

Netflix's Love is Blind: Sweden premiered its second installment on March 13, 2025. It saw five couples get engaged and head to Greece for their romantic retreat. Among them was Jakob and Karolina, who saw each other for the first time during their engagement ceremony in episode 3, titled I'm Not Wearing Panties. After putting a ring on Karolina's finger, Jakob expressed his feelings, saying:

"There have been rockets flying around and champagne corks popping in my heart and in my brain. There have been balloons flying all around. So, I've already been living in this perfect feeling and it's incredible, and it's still there right now. This is the woman of my life."

The Love is Blind: Sweden star dated two women in the pods — Karolina and Emmelie. However, after things ended with Emmelie, Jakob decided to commit himself to Karolina. He claimed his chemistry with Karolina was better and added that he wanted to make her a part of his life.

Consequently, he popped the question to her at the end of episode 2, titled Please, Marry Me! and put a ring on her finger during the reveal in the following episode. During their penultimate date in the pods, Jakob confessed that Karolina felt like his "soulmate" and "wife."

Although nervous, Jakob could not contain his happiness after meeting Karolina. He appreciated her appearance and claimed she was his forever partner.

"I'm panicking of pure happiness" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Jakob reacts to getting engaged to Karolina

During their last date inside the Love is Blind: Sweden pods, an emotional Jakob confessed his love for Karolina, saying she was "truly the perfect girl" for him and that he was grateful for all the moments they had shared. He stated that he could imagine the "kind of life" they would have together.

"I know you're an explosive person, and you know that I am, too. There will be so much passion in our relationship. We-- We can only imagine where it will take us," he said.

Soon after, the Love is Blind: Sweden star went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Karolina accepted his proposal and confirmed she wanted nothing else. As the couple took a moment to process their feelings, Jakob confessed it was "the biggest moment" of his life and that Karolina made him the "happiest man in the whole world."

Karolina reciprocated his feelings, saying Jakob was the "best man" she had ever been with. She said she had never felt "so loved" and "so seen" before.

"I wanna be so in love that it's disgusting. To either be so single that I'm rotting away, or to be disgustingly in love," she said.

Despite worrying about what the other person might think of their appearance at the reveal, Karolina and Jakob looked forward to seeing each other. Karolina stated her type was "tall, dark, and handsome" and hoped she could feel attracted to the man whose proposal she had accepted.

During the reveal, Karolina got emotional, feeling overwhelmed at seeing Jakob. Jakob, on the other hand, stated he never felt "this certain" before in his life. He then went down on one knee and recreated their proposal, hoping Karoline would, once again, accept him.

"Yes, I want that," she answered.

Jakob gave her the ring and, soon after, the pair parted ways to return to their quarters. While speaking to the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras, Karolina said that she thought Jakob felt more for her than she did for him when they saw one another.

Meanwhile, Jakob felt ecstatic about their meetup and said:

"I'm panicking of pure happiness, of course. Not anything else at all, just pure, incredible happiness. Karolina was just so beautiful and so nice."

Stream Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

