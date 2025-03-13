"Incredibly depressed" — Love is Blind Sweden star Karolina criticizes Jakob for telling her the same personal story he told Emmelie

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 epsiode 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13, showcasing the Swedish singles hoping to find love that looked past a person's appearance.

In the episode, Karolina struggles to trust her connection with Jakob after she finds out from Emmelie that he had told her the same personal story from his past that he had shared with her.

Karolina confronted Jakob on their very next date, criticizing him over the situation. She told him that many of her fellow female contestants were wondering why he was "double-dealing" and saying the same things to two different women. She expressed that she was hurt by what he did and felt "incredibly depressed."

"I found out that… you'd shared that stuff with Emmelie the day before. All the girls were like, "Why is this guy, like, double-dealing?" It feels like there are a lot of things you've been saying to both of us. Um… and that made me really sad, Jakob. Like, incredibly depressed," she told Jakob.

Love is Blind Sweden star Karolina confronts Jakob over the "double-dealing" situation

At the start of Love is Blind Sweden season 2 epsiode 2, Jakob ended things with Emmelie as he felt that he had a stronger connection with Karolina. He was excited to hear from her, and the couple became exclusive on their first date of the episode.

Coming out of the date, Karolina learned from Emmelie that Jakob had told her about his past personal story before he told her. Meanwhile, Emmelie shared that she was under the impression that she was the first person to hear the story from him.

Karolina was upset about the situation and decided to confront her Love is Blind Sweden partner on their next date.

"Right now, I'm having a really hard time seeing how Jakob and I can repair this. But of course I want to talk to him and confront him,' she shared in her confessional right before the date.

Upon meeting Jakob, Karolina told him that after their last date, when they became exclusive to one another, she walked out happy, "feeling over the moon." She added that, at the time, she felt she was the first and the only person Jakob had told his personal story to on the show.

However, she shared that she later learned that he had told the same story to Emmelie, and her female cast mates were wondering why Jakob was double-dealing with both of them. She expressed that it was very upsetting for her and that she felt "incredibly depressed."

Jakob responded that it hurt him and that the situation made her sad. He acknowledged her feelings and where she was coming from, assuring her she was the only person he meant to tell the story to.

"Emmelie and I had some really nice dates. They were wonderful. She and I got really close. But you're right that I've told her some personal things, too. But after I told her it, it just felt so wrong. I was like, I need to tell this to Karolina. It's Karolina who I want to move forward with. I'm not interested in anyone else but you, and for me, you're the only one," he said.

The Love is Blind Sweden star was shaking at the moment and shared with Karolina that he was scared of losing her because he liked her "so damn much."

Karolina responded by explaining the difficult position she was in. She shared that other contestants were questioning her decision to pursue a connection with him, adding that she didn’t appreciate being lied to.

Jakob won Karolina over by reciting a heartfelt poem he had written for her. Touched by his words, Karolina remarked that it was the best thing anyone had ever said to her.

The Love is Blind Sweden couple got engaged by the end of the episode. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger just before they could see each other for the first time.

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

