Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 7 recap — Former flings reappear as one couple bids farewell

The global dating experiment, Love is Blind: Sweden, returned for a second season in Scandinavia. The show's objective was to help singles form connections based on their inner selves, as they could not see each other. The couples' decisions on their wedding day determined the outcomes of their relationships.

New episodes of season 2 premiered on March 13, with additional episodes released on subsequent Thursdays. The second week's episodes included episodes 5-7. Jessica Almenas, a Swedish television host, guided the contestants through the experiment.

In episode 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, released on March 20, Emmelie addressed Jakob's decision to end their connection in the pods, creating tension with Karolina. Ola and Milly mutually decided to part ways, ending their relationship and leaving the show.

What happened in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 7?

The episode began with the eliminated participants joining the rest of the cast. When Emmelie entered, Jakob became a bit awkward, which the other cast members of Love is Blind: Sweden noted. In previous episodes, Jakob was able to make a connection with both Emmelie and Karolina but ultimately chose Karolina.

Emmelie revealed in her confessional that she wanted to speak with Jakob because she felt he was "double-dealing" her in the pods. Jakob admitted to Emmelie that he was simply following his heart when he chose Karolina over her.

"Before I went into this experiment, I told myself that if I get the slightest bad gut feeling about some guy, I won't keep seeing him," said Emmelie.

While the two talked, Karolina watched from a corner and said she would let Jakob do his own thing. As more exes arrived, Ola and Milly confided in other participants of the experiment about the conflict between them. Ola had previously mentioned that he wasn't happy with Milly's lifestyle since she enjoyed soft drinks and junk food, whereas Ola preferred the opposite.

Soon, Tim showed up, which made Alicia nervous on Love is Blind: Sweden. They finally started talking, and Tim became emotional as he questioned why Alicia decided to break up with him. Alicia expressed that she didn't see a future where Tim would propose, a claim he denied. The two embraced, and Alicia shed tears upon hearing that.

After everyone returned home, Karolina confronted Jakob about why it took him an hour to talk to Emmelie. A few days later, they went on a date where Karolina acknowledged that the topic was hurtful but was ultimately glad they could talk about it.

"I think it feels nice to know that we can talk to each other about everything, even if it's difficult. We can discuss these things," stated Karolina.

Oscar and Alicia also sat down to talk about their conflict. Alicia recalled that when Tim kissed her on the forehead, she felt better, but she wanted to feel the same way from Oscar. Oscar acknowledged that they had both "lost their way" and that he had especially become distant. Alicia ultimately walked away, saying she needed a break.

Milly and Ola arrived home and began packing their bags, as they had decided to break up during the previous episode. After embracing Ola and saying goodbye, Milly shared in a confessional that she would feel better reuniting with family and friends back home.

The first seven episodes of The Love is Blind: Sweden are available to stream on Netflix.

