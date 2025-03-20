"I did mean what I said" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Ola refuses to apologize for his brutal take on Milly's hair and habits

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 released Episodes 5-7 on Netflix on March 20, 2025. Episode 6, titled Her Goal Is To Destroy Us, saw Ola and Milly's relationship reach a point of no return. Ola's opinion of Milly's short hair and her vaping habit resulted in the couple drifting apart. What widened the gap between the two was Ola's refusal to apologize for his comments despite how hurt Milly felt.

During a one-on-one conversation, in Episode 6, Milly sought an apology from Ola for his opinion of her appearance and lifestyle. Ola, however, refused to budge from his stance.

"But I did mean what I said. And I will not apologize for being honest with how I feel," he said.

In the previous episode, the Love is Blind: Sweden star claimed that people who enjoyed indulging in smoking, soft drinks, chocolate, or other addictive items were insecure about themselves and used those products as a "numbing" agent.

Not only was Milly surprised but also disappointed to hear what her fiancé thought about her. When she told Ola she expected an apology from him, Ola refused to oblige, saying others could live that way but not him. He was unwilling to "feel ashamed" of how he perceived life. The Love is Blind: Sweden star stated he was "not doing anything wrong" as long as he was honest.

"I can't apologize for it because it's still true" — Love is Blind: Sweden fame Ola stands firm on his beliefs and ideals

The opening scene of Love is Blind: Sweden Episode 6 showcased Milly stating that "it would've been nice" if Ola had apologized for how his words made her feel, hoping he did not mean them. However, contrary to her expectations, Ola dismissed her and reiterated that he meant what he said.

Hearing that, Milly pointed out that everybody made mistakes. She then directed the conversation toward Ola's criticism of her short hair and told her fiancé that it hurt her every time he brought it up. The Love is Blind: Sweden star advised Ola not to "say everything out loud."

She confessed she had thoughts about his appearance too but never felt "the need" to express them because she knew it would not benefit their relationship. Milly stated that his comments, even if "honest," hurt her.

"Yeah. But I can't apologize for it because it's still true," Ola responded.

While speaking to the cameras, Ola revealed he was "getting some warning signals" regarding Milly's take on "addictions." He firmly believed there was more to Milly's defense of her lifestyle than she revealed, implying she was insecure about her feelings.

Meanwhile, Milly stated that she and Ola had reached a point of no reconciliation. She believed life was too short to limit oneself to only following a strict dietary regime.

"No, you have to live and live now. And I enjoy chocolate, sweets, wine, and I vape a little sometimes," she added.

During her meeting with Ola's friend, Bea, the Love is Blind: Sweden star revealed she liked to treat herself by indulging in practices Ola disapproved of. Bea claimed Milly turned to "sugar and cigarettes" because those acted as her "comfort blanket." She hoped Milly would someday know how it feels to be "sober from all the comfort blankets."

She further advised Ola to wait for Milly to rework herself instead of demanding instant changes. However, despite her suggestion, Ola ended things with Milly later in the episode, saying she was not "the right person" for him.

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

