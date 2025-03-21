"I guess I was wrong" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Tim admits to being hung up on Alicia

Love is Blind: Sweden aired episode 7 on March 20, 2025, featuring reunions, as past connections returned to meet contestants. Among these was Tim, who previously had a connection with Alicia in the pods. Tim reflected on their connection and expressed how he felt seeing her after breaking up in the pods.

"I thought I'd let it go and moved on, but I guess I was wrong," Tim admitted to Alicia.

When Karolina spotted Tim, she asked Alicia what she thought based on appearance. Alicia replied that he was totally her "type," but Oscar was too. Tim also expressed his emotions:

"Alicia. She's been my absolute favorite this whole time. But I don't wanna be with someone who'd rather be with another person," he said in a confessional.

Tim and Alicia revisit their connection in Love is Blind: Sweden

As they sat down for a private conversation, Tim admitted feeling "super weird" and "shocked" by Alicia's decision to end their connection in Love is Blind: Sweden. Alicia explained she didn't imagine Tim ever proposing to her:

"I would have proposed. You have been my favorite since day one," Tim responded.

Alicia described her feelings as "strange" and shared that sitting with him felt like a "betrayal." Tim opened up further, sharing that Alicia had remained his top choice from the beginning, which made Alicia emotional and she started crying.

Alicia revealed it was a hard decision to end things with him, admitting the breakup had felt "very difficult" and she had been "a hundred percent real" with him.

"It feels weird to talk about it. Right now, it's very difficult. So it feels like bad timing to be seeing you today," she shared.

When Tim asked Alicia about her current relationship with Oscar, she described the conversation as difficult and their reunion as "bad timing." He asked if there was anything he could do for her. She just nodded her head saying no.

What else happened in episode 7?

Emmelie confronted Jakob about his decision to choose Karolina over her, feeling Jakob had been "double-dealing" her in the Love is Blind: Sweden pods. Jakob clarified, saying he was following his heart.

"Before I went into this experiment, I told myself that if I get the slightest bad gut feeling about some guy, I won't keep seeing him," Emmellie told Jakob.

Karolina observed from afar, deciding to let Jakob handle the situation himself. Later, she questioned Jakob about spending a lengthy time speaking with Emmelie, acknowledging that the conversation was painful but necessary for their growth as a couple.

Ola and Milly mutually agreed to end their relationship and leave the show. Ola expressed dissatisfaction with their differing lifestyles, specifically Milly’s preference for junk food and soft drinks, which contrasted sharply with his own habits.

"I don't think you're the right person for me. So, it doesn't feel right to continue, uh, for either of us," Ola shared.

After packing their belongings, Milly felt relief at the prospect of reuniting with her family and friends. Oscar and Alicia also addressed their relationship troubles in Love is Blind: Sweden.

Alicia explained to Oscar that Tim’s affectionate gestures had comforted her, something she wished Oscar would do more frequently.

Oscar admitted that both had "lost their way" and recognized his own emotional distance. Alicia ultimately decided she needed space, ending their conversation to reflect further.

The first seven episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

