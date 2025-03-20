"Hair is not important to me" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Milly responds to Ola's preference for long, thick hair

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 5, aired on March 20, 2025, on Netflix. As the couples continued their journey in Crete, they conversed with each other. One such discussion took place between Milly and Ola, during which she addressed his preference for long, thick hair.

Ola and Milly discussed their relationship progress during a conversation with Niklas and Karim. Niklas praised them on their process, calling it "open and honest."

He added that they seemed to be doing well based on what he observed. Ola responded that he was trying to be "as transparent as possible" in his communication. Milly then brought up an example where he told her he didn't prefer "short hair."

When asked about it, Ola admitted that he valued "long, thick hair" as a physical trait. Karim questioned if he expected that from Milly, and Ola said he had not imagined her with short hair.

"Hair is not important to me. Three years ago, I shaved it all off. I just thought, 'let's get rid of it,'" Milly responded.

Ola shares his opinion about Milly's hair in Love is Blind: Sweden

In episode 4 of Love is Blind: Sweden, Ola shared his thoughts on Milly's appearance in a confessional. He revealed that he associated long hair with femininity, sharing:

"One thing with women that I've gotten excited about before is hair. Having long, beautiful hair. My body reacts to short hair as more of a masculine trait, or more towards being a male thing."

Later in the episode, he admitted to Milly that her short hair was something he was still "processing." He recalled his mother's thick, black hair and how he associated it with "womanly attributes."

"I'm processing it. My body is still growing accustomed to it and, you know, hopefully the opposite will happen and I'll feel, 'Damn. Wow, it's lovely,'" he said.

When Milly asked if he could look at her and think she was beautiful, Ola admitted he was not there yet.

What else happened between Ola and Milly in episode 5?

While they continued spending time together, new concerns emerged regarding expectations in their relationship in Love is Blind: Sweden. During a one-on-one conversation, Milly expressed her discomfort with Ola's detailed preferences regarding small habits, including food and drinks.

"It feels like he's really particular about certain things," Milly told Nathalie in a private chat.

Later, Ola and Milly sat down for another talk, where Ola explained his perspective on structure and control in his life. He told her that maintaining a routine, including dietary habits, made him "feel good." Milly countered by pointing out that despite his claims of having no restrictions, there were still "many rules and guidelines" he followed.

Later, when they moved in together, she asked if he had spoken to his family about her, and when he admitted he had not, she questioned whether he always put himself first.

"I worry that it could be a bad combination," she told him.

As their conversation continued in Love is Blind: Sweden, Milly admitted she feared "losing herself" in a relationship where one person dictated too many aspects. Ola, however, defended his perspective, stating that he needed to "live his life first" before fully sharing it with someone. This led Milly to walk away from the conversation.

Episode 5 of Love is Blind: Sweden is currently streaming on Netflix.

