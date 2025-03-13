"It stirred up a lot of fear" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Nathalie reflects on first meeting with fiancé Wictor

Love is Blind: Sweden aired episode 4 on March 13, 2025, on Netflix. The episode showed couples experiencing their first romantic getaway in Crete after getting engaged in the pods. Among them were Wictor and Nathalie, who arrived at their vacation room together. Upon arriving, Wictor asked Nathalie if she preferred unpacking or exploring their surroundings.

Ad

Nathalie opted to look around first, and they decided to have some champagne and sat together to have a conversation. Then, in a confessional, she discussed their time in the pods and how intense the whole thing was.

"This experiment was actually rather intense, and I think it was a lot all at once when we saw each other for the first time. It was a lot to take in, and it stirred up a lot of fear," she shared.

Ad

Trending

Nathalie expressed uncertainty about whether four weeks would be enough to truly know someone and commit to marriage.

Nathalie and Wictor have a conversation about their connection in Love is Blind: Sweden

Ad

In episode 4 of Love is Blind: Sweden, Nathalie told Wictor that things between them were happening too fast, but Wictor reassured her with his perspective. He added that meeting her was a "positive experience."

"We've managed to build a relationship through a wall, and it's like I know who you are and also not, sort of," he explained.

Nathalie agreed, acknowledging there was still much they needed to discover about each other. Despite her reservations, Wictor felt optimistic, saying that being with Nathalie in Crete felt "unreal."

Ad

When the cast members met for a get-together, Karolina and Nathalie had a private chat. Karolina asked her how she was feeling about everything and about her connection with Wictor. Nathalie admitted that since they arrived in Crete, everything was "really great."

"It feels like I want to be close to him all the time," she shared.

What else happened in episode 4 of Love is Blind: Sweden?

Ad

Ad

This episode of Love is Blind: Sweden also focused on interactions among other couples. After Milly and Ola met face-to-face post-engagement, she spoke about her connection with her now-fiancé, stating she felt like she was "truly in love" with him. Milly added that he made "feel butterflies" from day one of the experiment. Ola proposed again upon their reunion.

Alicia and Oscar discussed their personalities. Alicia said Oscar had the "whole package," whereas Oscar viewed their differences as balanced, describing Alicia as more "fiery" than himself.

Ad

Jakob and Karolina spent time getting to know each other. Jakob expressed happiness after meeting Karolina, while Karolina spoke about what she felt about Jakob in a confessional.

"I would say that he probably isn't the most physically, in terms of looks, although I really hate to say that, but it's not that I'm not attracted to him, he isn't the sort of guy I typically look for," she shared.

Ad

During the group gathering in Love is Blind: Sweden, Karolina admitted to Nathalie that she wouldn't have approached any of the guys in a bar.

The host, Jessica, asked the couples about their first night together, and all the couples went silent for a while. Wictor admitted to the whole group that being with Nathalie felt "natural."

Karolina revealed concerns about reciprocating Jakob's feelings, as he frequently validated her. Karolina told Jakob during breakfast that she needed more time.

Ad

"I really don't want to hurt you or say something that can be misinterpreted, maybe this is happening a bit too fast," she explained.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden, season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback