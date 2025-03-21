"It's a little different compared to the others" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Wictor shares his honest opinion to Nathalie

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 5, titled Reality Catches Up, aired on March 20, 2025, on Netflix. The couples continued their romantic getaway in Crete, Greece, as they spent time together exploring how their connections translated into real-world dynamics.

One couple, Wictor and Nathalie, had a beachside conversation that led to a moment of reflection. While discussing how they had been since moving in together, Wictor shared his thoughts about their connection.

"It's a little different compared to the others. Like, there's a lot of energy in some of the other girls. And they're so lovely and easygoing and happy, and there's probably not a dull moment with any of them, I think," he told Nathalie.

Nathalie did not say anything to him at that moment.

Wictor and Nathalie's conversation and his chat with Ola in Love is Blind: Sweden

At the beginning of episode 5 of Love is Blind: Sweden, during their beachside meal, Wictor asked Nathalie how she felt after living together. She said she felt good and believed they "work well together." She added that she looked forward to seeing how they would be in everyday life. Wictor responded that they were "very much alike," and that this concerned him.

"We both are a bit quiet," he noted.

Nathalie agreed with what he was saying. He explained that when he spent time with people like his sister, brother, or close friends, the other person usually talked more. He added that it was something he had to get used to. Reflecting on his earlier curiosity, he said he had questions in the beginning to know her more.

"You shouldn't have to force it either, if you don't wanna talk," he told her.

Later, Wictor spoke privately with Ola. He admitted feeling unsure about the relationship.

"I'm worried that I might get bored in the future" he told Ola.

Wictor shared that Nathalie went silent often, and he found that concerning. He also said he was worried about how his family might react. Ola listened and tried to reassure him by reminding him to stay honest with Nathalie and himself.

Other episode highlights from Love is Blind: Sweden

At the beach party, Niklas and Karin told Ola and Milly they were their "favorite couple" in Love is Blind: Sweden.

"You have been so open and honest with each other about where you are in the process," Niklas said.

Ola responded that he was trying to be transparent. Milly added that she had even brought up her short hair as part of those honest talks.

Milly later told Nathalie that Ola had strong preferences about certain things, including what she ate or drank. She said that even though he said there were no restrictions, he often had personal rules he followed closely.

Meanwhile, Oscar and Alicia talked about their emotional differences. Alicia said she was being genuine and wanted to be supportive. Oscar said that he wanted to work on expressing his feelings better,

"Maybe we're too different, I don't know," he said.

The episode ended with the couples sharing a final breakfast. Jakob said he would say yes if their wedding was that day. Milly also said yes, while Ola said he needed more time. Karolina said getting her phone back made her feel nauseous. Niklas introduced Karin to his parents via video call, and they announced their engagement. The couples then returned home to settle into shared apartments.

Watch Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes only on Netflix.

