"I'm gonna break down"— Love Is Blind: Sweden star Milly reflects on her journey on the show

The latest episode of Love Is Blind: Sweden, released on March 20, featured an emotional turning point for Milly as she decided to leave the experiment. While getting ready to move out, she bid farewell to Ola. Reflecting on her decision, Milly admitted,

“It's still a little hard to grasp. It feels like an out-of-body experience. But I know exactly what's going to happen when I get home. When I'm back with my loved ones. When I see my family, hang out with my horse, spend time with my cat. I'm going to break down.”

Love Is Blind: Sweden observes individuals as they develop emotional bonds without ever meeting. They must overcome obstacles in real life after being engaged to see if their love can endure.

Significant development occurred in some relationships during the Love Is Blind: Sweden episodes, such as the separation of Milly and Ola and the continuous tension between Karolina and Jakob.

Milly and Ola’s final conversation in Love Is Blind: Sweden

She said she would put the number 47 on her suitcase the next time she went on a trip. Ola instantly remembered that it was the number of their hotel room in Greece.

When Ola asked if she was looking forward to going home, Milly admitted,

“I won’t deny that I’ve been pretty homesick. I’ve been feeling homesick for a while. It’s clear to me where I’m supposed to be.”

She then placed her ring on the table, where Ola had already kept his ring, signifying the end of their engagement. The two exchanged a final hug before Milly left. Ola appeared more at peace with the decision. In his confessional, he said:

“I'm feeling good, I have to admit. I'm actually feeling very good. I'm very in touch with myself. And everything's becoming clearer to me, and that feels really nice. So, um, even though it's a tough decision and hard to express, I'm glad that things are clearer. She has so many beautiful qualities. And, um, but she's not my person. And I'm not hers.”

Milly confirmed that she had no plans to stay in touch with Ola, stating, “No, I don’t see why we would.” However, she wished him well and hoped he would find the love he was looking for.

At the same time, she remarked that he needed to be “more open to letting someone in” and to “look beyond himself.”

Jakob and Karolina's argument in Love Is Blind: Sweden

Jakob and Karolina engaged in a tense discussion about his past interactions with Emmelie. Karolina questioned his long absence during the day, pointing out that if their roles were reversed, she would have considered him first.

She expressed frustration over his lack of attention, saying,

“I tried to be okay with the little attention you gave me. But when you left, I wasn’t okay with it anymore.”

Jakob explained that he and Emmelie had talked about their past experiences and that he had apologized to her. When Karolina demanded further details, Jakob asked,

“Any more questions about our conversation? Or can we… Are we done with it?”

Tensions rose further when Jakob mentioned his conversation with Alicia in Love Is Blind: Sweden. He revealed that Alicia was in love with Oscar but that Oscar wanted to take things slower.

Jakob then compared their situation to his own with Karolina, stating, “Karolina hasn’t told me she loves me either.” Karolina responded with a curt “No.”

Love Is Blind: Sweden episodes 1-7 are available to stream on Netflix.

