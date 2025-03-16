"Hope that I can be an inspiration"— Love is Blind: Sweden star Emmelie leaves the show after feeling betrayed by Jakob

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13, presenting all the contestants trying to find the love they felt would look past a person's appearance. One of the singles, Jakob, first established a connection with Emmelie and on one of their date, he mentioned a personal story from the past that had a huge impact on him.

Ad

Meanwhile, when he went on a date with Karolina, he felt more connected to her and felt the need to tell her the same story. Both women were under the impression that they were the only ones on the show that he had told the story.

However, when Karolina and Emmelie sat down for a conversation in episode 2 they learned that Jakob had fed them the same story and their fellow cast members felt that he was double-timing both of them

Ad

Trending

Since Karolina and Jakob were already engaged, Emmelie left the show feeling betrayed. In her confessional, the Love is Blind: Sweden star shared that while she didn't find her future husband, she was still proud of herself. She hoped that other women will be inspired by her decision to leave and wouldn't take any more "crap from men."

"I didn't end up finding my future husband here, but I'm still so proud of myself. And I hope that I can be an inspiration to all of the women out there who are refusing to take crap from men," she said.

Ad

Love is Blind: Sweden contestants Karolina, Jakob and Emmelie's love triangle explained

Ad

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 1, Jakob found himself attracted to Emmelie during one of their dates. They talked about a lot of things and Jakob just mentioned an incident from his past that had a huge impact on his life.

Jakob added that it was hard for him to tell her the story as he had only talked about it with people who were close to him. Nevertheless, he was glad that he was able to at least mention the incident to her in front of millions of people.

Ad

As the episode went on and Jakob went on several dates with Karolina, he felt a stronger connection with her. During one of the dates, he took the courage to tell her about his past incident.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star shared that when he was a teenager, he took a cab from his school to his home. On his way, the cab driver stopped the car and pointed a knife at him. Jakob felt that he was about to die, but somehow managed to escape after punching the cab driver.

Ad

Jakob noted that the incident affected him a lot, and it led to him getting involved with doing drugs. However, after having a conversation with his grandmother, he was able to get himself clean and change himself for the better. Karolina was touched by the story and felt their connection growing stronger, seeing how Jakob was able to tell her a personal story from his life.

Ad

During Karolina and Jakob's first date in episode 2, the couple admitted that their connection was stronger than the rest of their connections on the show. With that, they decided to be exclusive to one another.

When Karolina returned from her date happy that she might have found the love of her life, she sat down and had a conversation with Jakob's other connection, Emmelie. After talking for a bit, the two realized that Jakob had told them the same personal story, implying that they were the only ones he had told the story to.

Ad

Emmelie felt betrayed and left the show a moment after she was about to go on a date with Jakob in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 2. Later in the episode, when Karolina confronted Jakob about the incident, he admitted that he told Emmelie the story first. However, he explained to her that when he got to know her he sensed a stronger connection and felt the intense need to tell her the story.

Ad

The Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 couple eventually mended their relationship by the end of the episode and got engaged.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback