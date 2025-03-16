"He only talked about himself"—Love is Blind: Sweden star Milly opens up about her date with Ola

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 epsiode 2 premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025. This episode continued the contestants' journey to find the love they believed would look past a person's appearance.

After going on several dates, Milly found herself torn between two connections—Ola and Oscar. While she appreciated Oscar’s sense of humor, she felt that he often hid behind his jokes and rarely opened up about himself. On the other hand, Ola conveyed his thoughts freely, but at times, Milly found his intensity a bit overwhelming.

In episode 2, during his date with Milly, Ola took the opportunity to discuss the struggles he was facing on the show. While Milly reassured him that they should spend more time together, she later confided in her fellow female contestants, expressing her concerns. She felt that Ola solely talked about himself and was overly upfront about his emotions.

"I mean, Ola, do things have to be so damn serious every time? He only talked about himself for the entire date. The downward trend's his fault. Our conversation didn't grow our relationship. "Pain, pain." Blah, blah, blah," she shared.

Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola shares talks about his emotions on his date with Milly

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 epsiode 2, during his first and only date with Milly, Ola decided to use their time to express all the overwhelming emotions. He hoped that his vulnerability would make their bond stronger.

Ola shared with Milly that he was in a "daze" and experienced a "major release" before coming to their date. He explained that it was a situation where a person had feelings that were hard to externalize and then they came out for the better.

"I don't want restrictions in my life. The only real restrictions are the ones you keep within yourself. I'm so proud that I got to experience this pain and sit with it. That feels so good. It feels like freedom for me," he added.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola continued:

"To sit with all the feelings that need to surface… I can basically face anything. And that makes me feel completely different, and I feel much more present today than I felt yesterday and the day before that. So that feels great for me."

After discussing his emotions, Ola sensed that Milly sounded a "little worried and nervous" with her replies. When he asked her about the same, she replied that she was just wondering where he and his emotions were coming form.

Acknowledging her reaction, Ola admitted that expressing his feelings might seem unusual to her. He also noted that his life hadn’t followed a "very normative" path, which might have made his experiences sound a little unconventional.

However, Ola added that he also felt that he was really in the game now and was open to all the experiences the show had in store for him. In the end, when the Love is Blind: Sweden male cast member asked Milly what she thought of their connection, she responded that she felt like they should keep seeing each other.

Ola was happy with how he was able to express himself to Milly and felt that he was "more open to connection." However, Milly was not happy with how the date went and shared with her fellow female contestants that Ola used all of their date time speaking about himself and his feelings.

"What I'm looking for is a deep connection with a partner, but we might just be coming from different places. He's a bit more out there, and I'm really not like that at all. That's why it's important for me to date several different guys and keep myself open to all of them right now," the Love is Blind: Sweden star added in her confessional.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

