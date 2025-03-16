"I want to go all in"—Love Is Blind: Sweden star Oscar tells Milly he is not here to "play it safe"

Netflix released Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-4 on March 13, 2024. The reality series follows Swedish singles as they form connections in the pods before deciding whether to get engaged without seeing each other.

Ad

In episode 3, participants faced tough choices about their future partners, navigating feelings and commitments. One of the contestants in Love Is Blind: Sweden, Oscar found himself torn between Milly and Alicia. During his conversation with Milly, he expressed his thoughts, saying:

"I'm not here to play it safe. I want to go all in. Otherwise, I'm going home."

Despite his growing connection with Milly, Oscar ultimately chose Alicia and got engaged to her.

Ad

Trending

Oscar and Milly’s conversation in Love Is Blind: Sweden episode 3

Ad

Oscar struggled with his emotions in Love Is Blind: Sweden as he developed feelings for both Milly and Alicia. In a confessional, he noted:

"Right now, it's extremely difficult. It does feel really great with Alicia, but it keeps getting better and better with Milly."

During a date with Milly in the pods, Oscar attempted to ease her doubts and assured her of his commitment. He emphasized that he had stepped up his efforts, expressing his admiration for her qualities. He mentioned:

Ad

"With you, I'm thinking this whole thing through, like, okay, we're leaving this place together, and I'll be marrying you. And I'll be so proud to introduce you to my entire family."

Milly responded positively but admitted that she did not know enough about him. They continued discussing their perspectives on relationships, with Milly recalling advice from her grandfather about love being demonstrated through acts of care, like cooking for a partner. Oscar shared similar sentiments, recounting what his grandmother had told him.

Ad

"My grandma and grandpa are the same. My grandma says that a life partner should be your best friend. someone you can be with in every room, he said."

Ad

As their conversation progressed, Oscar shared that Alicia had been his top choice for a long time but that things had shifted after his experience with Milly. He told Milly:

"Listen, Alicia was my number one. And she's held that spot for a long time. Until yesterday. I found myself simply writing on a black page in my book, Milly, I'm longing for you, period."

Ad

Milly was caught off guard by Oscar’s confession. He went on to say that it was the first time he had changed his list, placing Milly at the top. Milly appreciated his honesty and recognized that she also needed to be more open. She expressed her interest in continuing their connection, saying she wanted to see him again the next day.

Oscar ultimately chose Alicia in Love Is Blind: Sweden episode 3

Ad

Ad

After his conversation with Milly in Love Is Blind: Sweden, Oscar spoke to Alicia and said the process had been overwhelming. Reflecting on his experience on the show, he told her:

"I've got it wrong. Um, and I… I truly do believe that you and I can solve anything. First impressions last. You're the only one I want to keep seeing."

Alicia initially seemed uncertain about where the conversation was heading but was relieved when Oscar clarified his choice.

Ad

He ultimately proposed to her, and she accepted. Before the proposal, she prepared herself by saying in a confessional, "Please don't trip over." When Oscar and Alicia finally met face-to-face, he was visibly overwhelmed. He later admitted that meeting her had left him speechless, describing her as his "dream woman." He also confessed, "I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot."

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback