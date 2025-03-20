"It doesn't feel right to continue"— Love is Blind: Sweden star Ola breaks up with Milly due to compatibility issue

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6 premiered on Netflix on March 13, showcasing the engaged couples as they made their way into the real world. One of the couples, Ola and Milly had been having compatibility issues since the time they saw each other for the first time after their engagement.

As the couple got more time to spend with each other they both started to realize that they weren't a good fit for one another. In episodes 5 and 6, Ola was vocal about his thoughts and told Milly that he didn't like her short hair and her dependency on smoking and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, Milly expressed that she was hurt by his words, noting that he shouldn't say everything that came to his mind. By the end of episode 6, Ola sat down with Milly and told her that she wasn't the "right person" for him and that he wanted to break up with her. He added that he didn't feel right to continue for either of us further in the show.

"I don't think you're the right person for me. So, it doesn't feel right to continue, uh, for either of us." he said.

Love is Blind: Sweden former couple Ola and Milly reflect on their relationship

After clashing with each other over their different way of life in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6, Ola sat down with Milly and told her that they needed to do some "check-in." Ola noted that with everything they had talked about throughout the week, he felt grounded with himself and came to the realization that she wasn't the "right person" for him.

When Milly expressed her surprise at his confession, Ola added that it didn't feel right for the couple to continue on the show together. Later in the episode, Milly and Ola were scheduled to attend an engagement party with the rest of the Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 engaged couples. So Ola asked Milly how she felt about the party and if she wanted to still attend.

Milly responded that they should go to the party. She noted that while she didn't have anything to say to him, she wanted to talk to her fellow contestants.

"Of course, we should still go. I wanna see the others. I want--I just feel that I don't have much to say to you. I just feel really empty. A bit angry, sad, disappointed. But now, I just want to, like, talk to the girls and just… Yeah. Or I wanna go, anyway," the Love is Blind: Sweden star said.

With that, both arrived at the engagement party. Milly asked her fellow female contestants to sit down for a conversation, while the male contestants took their conversation somewhere else.

As Milly sat down with Alicia, Karin, and Karolina she told them about her recent breakup and how Ola had problems with her lifestyle. She shared that Ola broke up with her just before the party and she didn't have anything to say to him noting that it's her choice and only she gets to decide how she lives her life.

Karolina speculated that Ola wanted her to come into his world and wasn't as open to coming into her world. She further assured Milly that she deserved everything and somebody who saw her and appreciated her for who she was.

"And someone who can see beyond my short hair. It's been my looks. It's been my way of life. It's been one thing after another. Towards the end, I said to him that I was just sick of hearing it," Milly added.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the party, Ola informed the male contestants about the breakup. He told them that his body was telling him to do so and when he saw some signs, it was clear to them that he didn't want to be with Milly.

When Niklas asked Ola how his former Love is Blind: Sweden partner reacted to the news, he responded that she was angry, sad, and disappointed at the same time.

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

