Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6 recap - Ola breaks up with Milly while others join in for their engagement party

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6 premiered on Netflix on March 13, showcasing the engaged couples as they navigate their lives into the real world. Episode 6 continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode where Ola was voicing his concerns over Milly's lifestyle, particularly her dependency on smoking and soft drinks.

When Milly asked him to apologize for hurting her with his words, Ola refused, insisting that he was simply expressing how he felt. As tensions grew, their connection became more distant, and by the end of the episode, Ola broke up with Milly.

Elsewhere in the episode, Alicia told Oscar that she wasn't able to tell want he was feeling when he was with her and asked her to be more expressive and communicative with his feelings and thoughts.

Titled Please, Her Goal is to Destroy Us, the synopsis for the episode read:

"Friends and families step into the picture to render their judgments. A lakeside engagement party becomes a farewell party for one couple."

What happened in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 6?

Ola breaks up with Milly

At the start of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 6, Milly asked Ola to apologize for his hurtful words after he criticized her lifestyle at the end of episode 5. However, Ola refused to do so, responding that it was how he felt and he wanted to be honest with himself and with her.

Milly then explained to him that he can't just speak whatever comes to his mind and it can often be very hurtful. Later in the episode, Ola invited Bea to his house and introduced her to his best friend Bea. The couple discussed their recent problems with Bea and she told them that they needed to understand each other's perspective.

'Of course. This is a really stressful situation I would also turn to sugar and cigarettes. But you [Milly] also need to know why you're doing that. And it's like, "Damn, that's my comfort blanket." It's not about you drinking Coke. It's about him knowing what can happen… when someone is sober from all the comfort blankets," Bea said.

By the end of the episode, Ola realized that Milly wasn’t the "right person" for him. He sat down with her and ended their relationship, telling her he wanted to break up. However, they decided to attend the engagement party later in the episode.

Alicia asks Oscar to be more communicative with his emotions

Elsewhere in the episode, Alicia proposed the idea to Oscar that they should make a couple's calendar and plan in advance everything they wanted to do in their future.

However, Oscar rejected the idea for the moment, noting that he wanted to be spontaneous with what he did in his life. He then told his Love is Blind: Sweden partner that he needed some personal time to himself and she should do some of the things she planned, on her own.

Later in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Alicia shared with her Oscar that she couldn't tell or guess what he was thinking or how he felt most of the time when he was with her. So she asked him to be more communicative with his emotions.

Wictor introduces Natalie to his sister

Wictor and Nathalie were very nervous before meeting Wictor's sister, Anna. Wictor shared in his confessional that it was important for him that his sister liked Nathalie and there had been past relationships that his sister didn't approve of and it ended because of it.

While having lunch, Anna asked Nathalie what were their plans for the future, emphasizing that she didn't want her brother to get hurt. Nathalie responded that she was very much in love with her Love is Blind: Sweden fiance and hoping to say "Yes" at their wedding.

The engagement party

Near the end of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 6, all the couples gathered to celebrate their engagements. Despite their recent breakup, Ola and Milly chose to attend the party, hoping to spend time with their castmates and join in the festivities.

Milly sat down with the female contestants and told them about her breakup, nothing about how Ola had problems with her lifestyle. Alicia, Karin, and Karolina tried to cheer her up and assured her that she deserved everything and would soon find the right man for herself.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Love is Blind: Sweden singles Emmelie and Tindra made their way to the engagement party.

Love is Blind Sweden season 2 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

