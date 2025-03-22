"I was open to living almost anywhere" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Wictor reassures Nathalie’s sister about moving plans 

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, episode 7 premiered on March 20, 2025, on Netflix. The episode focused on the next phase of the experiment, as couples spent time with each other’s families and had conversations about their future beyond the show. For Wictor and Nathalie, this included visiting the latter's home and meeting her mother and sister for the first time.

Ahead of the meeting, Wictor said in a confessional that he was “most nervous” about this interaction, especially since Nathalie was very close to her sisters. During the visit, he and Nathalie answered questions about their quick engagement, long-term goals, and where they planned to live.

In a one-on-one chat with Nathalie’s sister, Wictor addressed concerns about relocation.

“I was open to living almost anywhere. I told her maybe we could try Gothenburg for a little while. And if it doesn’t work out, then we’ll move somewhere that’s better for her,” he shared.

Wictor meets Nathalie’s family and discusses their future plans in Love is Blind: Sweden

The couple arrived at Nathalie’s home, where they were welcomed by her mother and sister in Love is Blind: Sweden. Everyone sat together for lunch. During the conversation, Nathalie’s sister Pauline said it was hard for her because Nathalie was not in touch and then “reappeared” with a fiancé. The female cast member responded by agreeing that it happened fast.

“It’s hard for people to find their match just in general, it’s pretty incredible you managed to find each other and form such a strong bond,” Pauline further added.

Nathalie explained that they were each other's number one and had this feeling “from the beginning." Their mother Eva asked where they would be living. Nathalie shared that he worked in Gothenburg and added:

“I’ll just have to figure it out with my job, I can see myself living in Gothenburg for a little while."

Later, Pauline asked Wictor for a private conversation. She mentioned that marriage was a “big step” and everything seemed to be moving fast. She added that they were making some “very big decisions.” Pauline said before this, Nathalie was “determined” not to leave Stockholm and expressed concern about her making “sacrifices.”

Wictor responded that he needed someone who was willing to commit to his long-term plan. Pauline noted that both of them seemed happy and satisfied with the decisions.

Other episode 7 highlights of Love is Blind: Sweden

In episode 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden, former cast members returned, leading to nostalgic conversations. Emmelie spoke with Jakob about how things ended between them in the pods. She said she felt he had been unclear about his intentions. Jakob responded that he had followed what felt right and chose to continue with Karolina.

“Before I went into this experiment, I told myself that if I get the slightest bad gut feeling about some guy, I won’t keep seeing him,” Emmelie said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Alicia reconnected with Tim. He remembered their pod connection and questioned her about the breakup. Alicia explained that she didn’t see a future with him. He shared that he was still not over her.

"I thought I'd let it go and moved on, but I guess I was wrong," he told Alicia.

The episode also showed Ola and Milly packing up after deciding to end their relationship. They left the show after parting on mutual terms.

The first seven episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden is currently streaming on Netflix.

